Flyers vs Avalanche Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Philadelphia Flyers in the Colorado Avalanche are set to meet on Friday at 9 EST. This game will be played at the Pepsi Center as Colorado will be coming in with the most points in the NHL at 95, and the Flyers will be coming in with the fifth least at 51. Philadelphia’s currently 20-32-11 and the Avalanche are 45-14-5.

Flyers vs Avalanche – Game Information

Flyers vs Avalanche Odds

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche will be battling in an inter-conference matchup on Friday. This is a game that Colorado should be able to take care of business in.

Flyers vs Avalanche Preview

Philadelphia will travel to Colorado on Friday for a battle versus the Avalanche. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Avalanche versus Flyers preview below.

Should Be An Easy One For Colorado

Although the Colorado Avalanche are going to be coming into this one with the most points in the NHL, they haven’t exactly looked their best as of late.

They’ve only managed to win five of their last 10 games, and they’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 3-1 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Avalanche couldn’t find ways to put the puck in the net, which is something that usually never happens.

It’s to be expected that Pavel Francouz will be in the net for Colorado on Friday. He’s 11-3-1 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.5 goals per game.

Flyers Want To Win Down The Stretch

The Philadelphia Flyers are going to be coming into this one as one of the worst teams in hockey throughout the year. They’ve only managed to win four of their last 10 games, including their most recent loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Philadelphia ended up losing this one 6-3, as Joel Farabee was able to lead the way with two points, but it wasn’t enough for them to get the job done.

It’s a be expected that Carter Hart will be in the net for Philadelphia on Friday. He’s 13-20-7 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed just under three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Avalanche Trends

32-33 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER.

Flyers Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

30-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Flyers vs Avalanche

For this game, I’m going to go with the Colorado Avalanche -2.5 on the alternate spread. Obviously, taking a team to win by three goals isn’t always the wisest decision, but I personally don’t see the Flyers competing at all in this one.

This game could be interesting for a period or two, but the Avalanche are going to prove to be way too much against this below-average Flyers team.

