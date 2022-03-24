How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Bet on college basketball in Ontario this week as the second round of March Madness 2022 tips off on Thursday with the Sweet Sixteen. After two rounds of play last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the betting favorites to capture their first NCAA national championship, after failing to do so in the finals of two of the last four NCAA tournaments. Ontario sports betting fans can get in on the action in brand new ways as single-game sports betting has finally become legal and regulated by the Ontario government.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Ontario, while cashing in on great betting offers from some of the top Canadian sportsbooks, continue reading as we explore all of the great options for Ontario sports betting fanatics.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Let’s go over the best Ontario sports betting sites and the March Madness betting offers available for the NCAA Tournament.

How to Bet on March Madness in Ontario

In Ontario, single game sports betting has become legal and regulated after years of limbo. Now, betting on the NCAA tournament is as easier than ever before.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on March Madness in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ontario

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

After two rounds of March Madness action, the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the top betting favorite to win the NCAA tournament. As the Sweet 16 round of March Madness tips off, let’s break down the latest odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Check out the March Madness odds via BetOnline for the top ten teams remaining in the NCAA tournament below.