How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Bet on college basketball in Ontario this week as the second round of March Madness 2022 tips off on Thursday with the Sweet Sixteen. After two rounds of play last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the betting favorites to capture their first NCAA national championship, after failing to do so in the finals of two of the last four NCAA tournaments. Ontario sports betting fans can get in on the action in brand new ways as single-game sports betting has finally become legal and regulated by the Ontario government.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Ontario, while cashing in on great betting offers from some of the top Canadian sportsbooks, continue reading as we explore all of the great options for Ontario sports betting fanatics.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Let’s go over the best Ontario sports betting sites and the March Madness betting offers available for the NCAA Tournament.

  1. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free Bets for March Madness
  2. ShangriLa– $500 Betting Bonus + 6 Free Bets for March Madness
  3. PowBet– $150 Sports Betting Bonus for March Madness
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
  5. TonyBet – $150 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Ontario

In Ontario, single game sports betting has become legal and regulated after years of limbo. Now, betting on the NCAA tournament is as easier than ever before.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on March Madness in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to claim your Ontario sports betting bonus at BetOnline
  2. Sign up and deposit to get your betting bonus and free bets for March Madness
  3. Place your free bets on March Madness Sweet 16 teams

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Ontario  

  • 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
  • ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022
  • 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022
  • 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV
  • 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

After two rounds of March Madness action, the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the top betting favorite to win the NCAA tournament. As the Sweet 16 round of March Madness tips off, let’s break down the latest odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Check out the March Madness odds via BetOnline for the top ten teams remaining in the NCAA tournament below.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play
Gonzaga +230 BetOnline logo
Kansas +525 BetOnline logo
Arizona +600 BetOnline logo
Houston +800 BetOnline logo
Purdue +900 BetOnline logo
Texas Tech +1200 BetOnline logo
Villanova +1400 BetOnline logo
UCLA +1400 BetOnline logo
Duke +1600 BetOnline logo
North Carolina +2800 BetOnline logo

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites | Ontario Sportsbooks for March Madness 

Ontario sports betting fans who are looking to get in on the March Madness action for the very first time can do so with ease. If you’re brand new to college basketball betting and don’t know the ins and outs of handicapping the NCAA, don’t you worry, you’re not alone. Ontario sports betting sites make betting on the NCAA tournament simple and easy, even if you’re not an expert in college hoops. Ontario online gambling sites offer great live betting odds on the games as they are happening, as well as special in-game props such as margin of victory, and even half-time team totals.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament in Ontario while cashing in on the very best betting offers, continue reading as we explore the top Ontario betting sites available for March Madness 2022.

1. BetOnline —  $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
With the best sports betting bonuses, free NCAAB bets, and contests, BetOnline makes it easy for college basketball fans to learn how to bet on March Madness in Ontario

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the very best Ontario sports betting site available for March Madness 2022. Bet on college basketball in Ontario with BetOnline and receive a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet on the NCAA touranment of up to $50 when placing the first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
  • Free Bets Expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in Ontario at BetOnline

2. Shangri La — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2016
 Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
 Recommended For Single Game Betting In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The Sweet Sixteen tips off this Thursday and Ontario sports betting fans that are looking to cash in on great new betting offers should look no further than Shangri La. Receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500 when Ontario residents register now, as well as up to six free bets on College Basketball for all of March Madness. Conditions apply, see terms below for more information.

Shangri La Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • All New Players in Ontario Are Eligible For The Sports Betting Bonus
  • Minimum Deposit of $25
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Click the link below to get started with Shangri La and bet on the NCAA tournament now.

Sign Up With Shangri La Now

3. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2021
 Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $150
✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

PowBet is one of the top Ontario sports betting sites available for the NCAA tournament. Ontario residents who are new customers to PowBet can turn their sports betting knowledge into real-life profits with a matched sign-up bonus on their first deposit of up to $125.

Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $300
  • No Rollover Requirement
  • Must Use Within 7 Days

Claim your free March Madness betting offers with PowBet now by clicking the link below.

Sign Up With Powbet Now

Best March Madness Bets | Best Tournament Picks for March Madness 2022

Dating back to 2019, the Under has cashed at a 69% rate in the last sixteen games played in the round of the Sweet Sixteen. For this year’s second week of March Madness, try your hand at betting the under in games that are expected to be tightly contested affairs.

On Thursday, Duke takes on Texas Tech in a game that is lined at almost pick’em odds. While it is anyone’s guess which team will move onto the elite eight, there is a solid case to be made for this game going Under the betting total of 136 points.

To place your free bets on March Madness with BetOnline, click the link below now.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in Ontario at BetOnline

Topics  
NCAA
Al Odds
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
