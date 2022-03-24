How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | California Sports Betting Guide

UCLA entered March Madness as a No. 4 seed but that hasn’t stopped the Bruins from reaching the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. To celebrate, the best California sports betting sites have bigger bonuses and exclusive March Madness offers available for the Sweet 16. Members that sign up in the Golden State can claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses ahead of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in California and claim free bets, read on below.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

Despite the fact that UCLA appears primed for another deep NCAA Tournament run, most college basketball fans in California have already busted their March Madness brackets. However, that doesn’t mean California residents have to miss out on the action during the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the March Madness games this weekend.

For a complete breakdown of the best California sports betting sites for March Madness, check out our top five list below.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16 MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in California

Even if you’re new to sports betting in California, you can start betting online within a few short clicks. In fact, the best California sports betting sites make it easy to place bets on your favorite Sweet 16 teams during March Madness.

New users can claim sports betting bonuses and free bets for March Madness in three simple steps.

To learn how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in California, check our step-by-step guide.

Click to claim your California sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness at BetOnline Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in California

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Each of the top four seeds in the West Region made it to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga escaped against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, advancing to the Sweet 16 with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke used a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win March Madness BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 68.8% 11 5 0 31.31% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 14 10 0 11.42% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 17 13 2 7.72% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 25 15 0 19.38%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for every game during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region.

Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer.

For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16.

For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline, one of the best California sportsbooks.

Duke vs Texas Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region.

For the latest Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline.

Arizona vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.

Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline, one of the top California online gambling sites.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet 16 game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds. The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites | CA Sportsbooks for March Madness

California sports betting is still not legal but residents can still bet on UCLA and their favorite Sweet 16 teams during March Madness. The best offshore sports betting are offering the most competitive March Madness betting odds in the Golden State. For the Sweet 16, offshore sportsbooks are giving away some of the best March Madness betting bonuses and free bets to California residents.

To learn more about the best California sports betting bonuses available for March Madness, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans in California that want to cash in on free March Madness bets, BetOnline is a great place to start. One of the top California sportsbooks for March Madness betting, BetOnline offers a wide variety of free bets including a NCAAB’s player prop, in-play bet and a matched mobile bet. New members can also claim $1,000 in college basketball betting bonuses ahead of March Madness. With some of the biggest cash prizes available, BetOnline also a March Madness betting contest with up to $250,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting apps.

2. XBet — $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best California sports betting sites for March Madness. With UCLA still in the NCAA Tournament, XBet is giving away $500 in free college basketball bets to California residents.

At XBet, college basketball fans can cash in on some of the best live March Madness odds in the country. Like other top California sportsbooks, XBet features a March Madness contest bracket with $10,000 in cash prizes. With an entry fee of only $10, it is the cheapest March Madness contest to enter in California.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free March Madness betting bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

From coast to coast, MyBookie is one of the best California sports betting apps on the market. New members can receive $1,000 in free college basketball bets on their first deposit. Unlike other California online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all US sports betting lines allowing Americans to win more money online. For March Madness, MyBookie is giving away exclusive cryptocurrency prizes including NFTs, Bitcoin, and more.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free California sports betting bonuses at MyBookie for March Madness, click on the link below.

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

UCLA has been waiting all year for a chance to make it back to the Final Four. The East Region has opened up for the Bruins, who will face the winner of Purdue vs Saint Peter’s if they win on Friday night. Mick Cronin has sparked a fire under his kids at UCLA and the Bruins seem to come up big when it matters most. That was the case in the first round when they used a late run to avoid an upset versus Akron before dominating Saint Mary’s in Round 2. With the way that UCLA attacks the basket and takes care of the basketball on offense, it’s hard not to like the Bruin’s chances in this spot.

Take UCLA to cover the spread versus North Carolina and advance all the way to the Final Four.