How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Canada Sports Betting Guide

March Madness 2022 is in full swing and Canada sports betting fans can get in on the action with some of the best Canada sportsbooks. Canadian Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ontario is through to the Sweet Sixteen along with his Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are the +230 betting favorites to capture their first NCAA championship. Canada sports betting fans can wager on the Bulldogs as they make their push towards another title game, all while cashing in on the very best Canada sports betting offers available for March Madness 2022.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Canada, while taking advantage of all the betting offers available for the NCAA tournament, continue reading as we explore all the best options for Canada sports betting fanatics.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below we will go over the top Canada sports betting sites and each of the March Madness betting offers made available to Canada sports betting fans for the NCAA touranment.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 3 Free Bets for March Madness ShangriLa– $500 Betting Bonus + 6 Free Bets for March Madness PowBet– $150 Sports Betting Bonus for March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games TonyBet – $150 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the Canada Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Canada

Provinces across Canada recently passed legislation that made single game sports betting in Canada legal and regulated. After years of Canada sports betting fans being left in limbo, sports betting in Canada is now easier than ever before. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on March Madness in Canada, read the instructions below.

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Canada

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +230 | Kansas +525 | Arizona +600

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain the betting favorites to win the NCAA tournament, after failing to win the big dance in last year’s championship game. The Bulldogs’ campus is just a stone’s throw away from the Canadian border, and a win in 2022 would mark the first national title for the school in team history. To learn more about the full betting odds for the top ten teams remaining in the NCAA tournament, check out the table below via BetOnline.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites | Canada Sportsbooks for March Madness

Bet on the NCAA tournament in Canada this week and cash in on a number of great betting offers from top Canadian sports betting sites. The second week of March Madness 2022 tips off with four games on Thursday, and Canada sports betting fans can get in on all the action. Whether you’re brand new to sports betting or consider yourself a seasoned veteran, Canada online gambling sites have you covered. Bet on the games as they are happening with the very best in-game live odds throughout the entire NCAA tournament. If you’re not into picking the outright winner, a number of great Canada sports betting sites offer alternative betting markets including live in-game props, half-time betting odds, and even futures odds on which team goes on to the Final Four.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Canada while cashing in on great betting offers, continue reading as we will explore the top betting bonuses available in Canada for March Madness 2022.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the vest best Canada sports betting sites, especially for those who wish to wager on March Madness 2022 using cryptocurrency. Canadian residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free wager on the NCAA tournament of up to $50 when placing the first bet from a mobile device. BetOnline is also offering overtime insurance for Canada sports betting fans for March Madness, ensuring your bankroll doesn't take a hit when your bet losses due to overtime.

2. Shangri La — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for March Madness



🏆Founded 2016 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Single Game Betting in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in Canada with Shangri La and take advantage of great new betting offers for Canadian residents. Sign-up now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as six free bets on college basketball for all of March Madness.

3. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for March Madness

🏆Founded 2021 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

PowBet is a brand new Canada sports betting site founded in 2021 and is offering great odds on March Madness 2022. Canadian residents who register with PowBet to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $125 when signing up. PowBet is also offering great risk-free bets and loyalty rewards for long-time customers, as well as great in-game betting props for all of March Madness.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Tournament Picks for March Madness 2022

Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the under has dominated the round of sixteen, with 69% of games going below the betting total since 2019. A $100 bettor who has backed every Under since the start of the Sweet Sixteen in 2019 has turned a profit of over $500. While it’s not exactly a foolproof system to back every under in games played this week, there is a case to be made for doing so in the games that are slated to be highly contested.

The Duke Bluedevils take on Texas Tech on Thursday night in a game that is currently lined at odds of almost pick’em. With the betting market expecting this game to be a relative toss-up, it’s a no-brainer to back the under in this game, which should be a defensive and low-scoring affair. Take the Under 136 in Duke/Texas Tech on Thursday night.

