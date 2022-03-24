How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

March Madness is back in action on Thursday, as the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will tip off the Sweet 16 versus Arkansas on Thursday. Nevada sports betting is legal but in-person registration is required to gain access to some of the top online sportsbooks. Instead, residents can skip the registration line by signing up for one of the top offshore sports betting sites. With the Sweet 16 teams just two victories away from a coveted Final Four appearance, we’ll break down the best Nevada sports betting sites and betting offers available for March Madness.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

The best Nevada sportsbooks are offering big March Madness betting bonuses, free bets and better NCAA Tournament odds to college basketball fans.

Below, we’ll rate the best Nevada sports betting sites for the Sweet 16 and the March Madness betting bonuses available.

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Nevada

The best Nevada sports betting sites make it easy for college basketball fans to bet on the Sweet 16 online. With lucrative March Madness betting bonuses, Nevada residents can boost their bankroll for the second weekend of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Check out the list below to learn how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Nevada.

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 68.8% 11 5 0 31.31% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 14 10 0 11.42% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 17 13 2 7.72% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 25 15 0 19.38%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for every game during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region.

Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer.

For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16.

For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Texas Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region.

For the latest Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline below.

Arizona vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.

Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick.The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Nevada March Madness Betting Sites | NV Sportsbooks for March Madness Sweet 16

With a few Cinderella stories emerging from the first weekend, the best Nevada sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls for the Sweet 16. College basketball fans can cash in on underdogs all weekend long at best March Madness betting sites.

For more information on the best Nevada sports betting bonuses available for the Sweet 16, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness



BetOnline is one of the very best Nevada sportsbooks available for betting on the NCAA tournament. BetOnline offers great future odds for the entire NCAA post-season, as well as March Madness betting promotions geared directly towards Nevada sports betting fans.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

XBet is currently offering Nevada residents a $500 sign-up bonus when they register to bet on the NCAA tournament for March Madness 2022. XBet has become widely known for their basic and easy-to-use platform, and have become a great alternative to the sometimes over complicated Nevada sports betting market.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Bonus to Bet on March Madness





Bet on college basketball in Nevada with MyBookie and get in on some of the best March Madness betting promotions available. MyBookie is offering their customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest.

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

Providence came into the NCAA Tournament as one of the luckiest teams in the nation. Most pundits thought the Friars were over-valued as a No. 4 seed but they will face an uphill battle against a Kansas squad that also still has a lot to prove. After cruising through the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks appeared to lose focus in their previous win versus Creighton. Look for Bill Self to get Kansas back on track and take the Jayhawks to cover the -7.5 point spread vs Providence in the Sweet 16.

