Rangers vs Penguins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to meet on Friday at 7 EST. This game will be played at Madison Square Garden as Pittsburgh will be coming in at 36-16-10 and the Rangers will be coming in at 40-19-5. Both of these teams have been two of the best in the NHL all season, which should lead to an exciting regular-season matchup on Friday.

Rangers vs Penguins – Game Information

📊 Records: Rangers(40-19-5), Penguins(39-16-10)

Rangers(40-19-5), Penguins(39-16-10) 📅 Date: March 25th, 2022

March 25th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden 🎲 Odds: Penguins(-105), Rangers(+100)

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

The New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to meet on Friday. This is going to be an interesting contest, but Pittsburgh is going to be coming in as the favorite in this one.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Rangers vs Penguins Preview

Pittsburgh will travel to New York on Friday for a battle versus the Rangers. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Penguins versus Rangers preview below.

Penguins Looking To Jump Into First Place

If both the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes were to lose their next game and Pittsburgh win their next, they will hop into the number one spot of the Eastern Conference. This is something that Pittsburgh is definitely going to want to accomplish, considering that they would have home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

They were able to win six of their last 10 games, but ended up losing their last one to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout, 4-3.

It’s to be expected that Tristan Jarry will be in the net for Pittsburgh on Friday. He’s had a great season as he’s 32-12-6 with a 92% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers Looking For A Huge Win

Although this game won’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, this is a game that the New York Rangers are hoping that they can walk away with. Considering that the Penguins are one of the other best teams in the Eastern Conference, whenever a team can get a win over them, it has to feel good.

The Rangers are going to be coming into this one after a disappointing 7-4 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Their inability to keep the puck out of the net was the issue in this one.

It’s to be expected that Igor Shesterkin will be in the net for New York on Friday. He’s been one of the best goalies throughout the entire season as he’s 29-9-3 with a 93% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.15 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Penguins Trends

32-33 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

Rangers Trends

24 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER.

32-32 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Rangers vs Penguins

For this game, I am actually going to go with the Penguins to win outright. Both teams have been two of the best in the NHL this season, but I think Pittsburgh is going to come into Madison Square Garden and take care of business.

The Penguins want to show that they’re one of the best teams in the NHL and there’s no better time to do that than against an elite Rangers team.

Get free NHL bets for the Rangers vs Penguins game at BetOnline below.