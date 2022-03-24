Reds sign Tommy Pham and Hunter Strickland

The Cincinnati Reds have come to terms with outfielder Tommy Pham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and relief pitcher Hunter Strickland of Thomaston, Georgia on Wednesday according to CBS Sports. Pham signed a one-year contract worth $7.5 million, and Strickland signed a one-year contract worth $1.8 million.

Pham will be joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres. In 155 games, 561 plate appearances, and 475 at bats this past season, Pham scored 74 runs and had 109 hits, 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases, 78 walks, 182 total bases, four sacrifice flies, a batting average of .229, an on base percentage of .340, and a slugging percentage of .383. He is set to join a Reds starting outfield that includes Jake Fraley and Nick Senzel.

Strickland will be joining his eighth Major League team. He previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, and Milwaukee Brewers. In 2021, he pitched for the Rays, Angels and Brewers. In 57 games and 58 2/3 innings, Strickland had a record of three wins, and two losses, with an earned run average of 2.61, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16. He gave up 46 hits, 17 earned runs, 22 walks, and had 58 strikeouts. Strickland was also a two-time World Series champion as he was with the Giants in 2014 and Nationals in 2019.

There was also a third free agent signing on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed infielder Hanser Alberto to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million. Last season with with the Kansas City Royals, in 103 games, 255 plate appearances, and 241 at bats, he scored 25 runs, and had 65 hits, 20 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 24 runs batted in, three stolen bases, four walks, 97 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, a batting average of .270, an on base percentage of .291, and a slugging percentage of .402. The native of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic, previously played for the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, in addition to the Royals.