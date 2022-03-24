Suns vs Nuggets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

In tonight’s Western Conference rematch, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena; free NBA picks are viewable here. Phoenix is averaging 115 points and 45.51 rebounds per game. Continue reading for Suns vs Nuggets preview content.

Can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets spoil the Suns’ six-game win streak? Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Suns vs Nuggets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Phoenix Suns | Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns 📊 Record: Suns (59-14, 40-33 ATS) | Nuggets (43-30, 34-39 ATS)

Suns (59-14, 40-33 ATS) | Nuggets (43-30, 34-39 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass & NBA TV

Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, NBA League Pass & NBA TV 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado 🎲 NBA Odds: Suns +4 (-113) | Nuggets -4 (-107)

Suns vs Nuggets Odds | NBA Picks

Heading into this conference thriller, the Suns are four-point underdogs on the road. Phoenix is 54-10 as a favorite, 5-4 as an underdog and 22-13 ATS away. Plus, the Suns’ over/under record away is 17-18. They are 5-1 ATS in their last six meetings versus Northwest Division teams.

Meanwhile, Denver is 31-14 as a favorite, 12-16 as an underdog and 14-21 ATS at home. The team is 5-1 in its past six matchups against Western Conference opponents. BetOnline odds are available below.

All Suns vs Nuggets betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

Suns vs Nuggets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Chris Paul (out indefinitely) | PF Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PF Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | SG Cam Johnson (questionable)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Jamal Murray (out indefinitely) | SF Vlatko Cancar (out indefinitely) | SF Michael Porter Jr. (out indefinitely) | PF Zeke Nnaji (out)

Suns vs Nuggets Preview

For Thursday night’s possible playoff preview, the top-ranked Suns are nine games ahead of the Grizzlies in the Western Conference. Their conference record is 35-9. As for the Nuggets, they rank sixth overall in the standings. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Timberwolves and two games behind the fifth-seeded Mavericks. Denver’s conference record is 26-19.

According to the previous three head-to-head matchup results, the Suns are 2-1 against the Nuggets. On Nov. 21, 2021, Phoenix bested them 126-97 at Footprint Center. However, Denver won 110-98 on the road on Oct. 20. The meeting tonight will be the third time these playoff contenders have faced off during this regular season.

Devin Booker said he was screaming at his own bench when he got that tech for dunking over D'Angelo Russell, especially because "I don't usually dunk" — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 24, 2022

Suns are fighting to extend their win streak to seven games

The Suns are 8-2 in their previous 10 games played. This team has showcased several winning streaks so far this season. Phoenix won 18 consecutive contests ⁠— an incredible franchise record ⁠— months ago. On Wednesday, in their 125-116 road win over the Timberwolves, center Deandre Ayton added one more double-double to his career total.

Ayton accumulated 35 points, 14 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes played. Guard Devin Booker also amassed 28 points, 3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes spent on the court. Phoenix shot 45-for-86 (52.3%) from the field and 12-for-33 (36.4%) from downtown. Now, the Suns are on a six-game road winning streak.

Nuggets are seeking to gain a game on the Mavericks

Additionally, the Nuggets are 6-4 in their past 10 games played. Inconsistent is the most fitting word one could use to describe Denver right now. Their 127-115 home win versus the Clippers on Tuesday put an end to their two-game skid. In this victory, center Nikola Jokic earned yet another double-double. He finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 34 minutes played.

Also, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nah’Shon Hyland each contributed 16 points. While Denver surrendered 48 points in the key, the team shot 16-for-32 (50%) from behind the arc. The Nuggets are 3-6 ATS in their last nine contests played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Suns vs Nuggets | NBA Picks

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix is 5-1 ATS in its previous six contests.

The Suns are 6-0 SU in their past six games played.

And, the total has gone over in six of the Suns’ last seven contests.

Denver Nuggets

Denver is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine games played.

Also, the Nuggets are 13-5 SU in their last 18 contests.

For one final note, the total has gone over in five of the Nuggets’ previous six games.

Free NBA Picks — Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Studying the point spread consensus, 57% of bettors are counting on the Suns to cover the spread at Ball Arena. To add to that, for the point total consensus, 83% of gamblers are hoping the total will go over 232. The Suns are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road matchups against the Nuggets. And Phoenix is 5-1 in its past six meetings versus Denver.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 50.7% chance of winning.

Furthermore, the Nuggets are 8-1 in their last nine matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. Since the Nuggets are too unpredictable and the Suns have won six straight, the Suns are the best bet to win and cover the spread. After some thinking, the total will probably go under 232. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the best sports betting sites in Arizona and Colorado.