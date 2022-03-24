XBet March Madness Free Bets – $500 Sweet Sixteen Betting Offer

The first two rounds of March Madness 2022 have come and gone and now we’re into the nitty-gritty of the NCAA tournament. A number of stand-out US sports betting sites are currently offering great betting promotions and loyalty rewards for customers who stick around for all of March Madness. XBet Sportsbook is one of the top sites for betting on college basketball, and with great XBet betting offers, customers can cash in and score big for this week’s Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

To learn more about how to bet on the NCAA tournament with XBet, continue reading as we explore the best XBet promo code offers available for both new and existing members.

How to Claim the XBet March Madness Sign Up Bonus Offer?

Boost your bankroll with XBet for the second week of March Madness. Follow a few quick and easy steps and you will be cashing in on great betting offers from one of the most user-friendly sportsbooks in the industry.

For a step-by-step guide on how to sign-up with XBet to bet on March Madness 2022, continue reading the instructions below.

Click here to sign up to XBet and use the following XBet promo code: XB100 Make a qualifying deposit of $45 to be eligible for the XBet bonus Receive your XBet sign up bonus for March Madness Sweet 16 in free bets Place your free bets on March Madness Sweet 16 teams

Best March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Offers

As more states legalize sports betting, college basketball fans can bet on the NCAA tournament with some of the best online sportsbooks available in the United States. XBet is among one of many online gambling sites handing out great betting offers for the Sweet Sixteen, and for the rest of the NCAA tournament.

Check out our top-five rankings for the very best US sports for betting on March Madness 2022.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

XBet March Madness Betting Offers: Up to $500 in Free Bets

Cash in on up to $500 worth of free bets on March Madness today with XBet. New customers who sign-up using the promo code XB100 will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500 when depositing a minimum of $45.

Terms and conditions apply, please read below for more details.

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XB100

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum XBet March Madness Betting Offer of $500

Bet on the Sweet 16 at XBet

XBet March Madness Betting Offers for Existing Customers

If you’re already registered with XBet, don’t worry, you’re not being left out of these great betting offers.

XBet has a number of great promotions for existing customers for March Madness 2022, including reload bonuses and free bets for the NCAA tournament.

Continue reading to learn more about XBet’s great March Madness betting offers.

XBet March Madness 2022 Offer – Sports Reload up to $250

If you’re an existing customer with XBet, this deal is for you. Get a 25% reload bonus of up to $250 every time you fund your XBet account to bet on the NCAA tournament. XBet will give you 1/4 of your deposit in free bets when you deposit using the promo code XB25. Terms and conditions apply. Customers must deposit a minimum of $100 to qualify. This bonus offer comes with a 5x rollover requirement. To take advantage of this great betting offer for existing customers of XBet, click the link below now.

Bet on the Sweet 16 at XBet

XBet March Madness Betting Contests – XBracket NCAA Prediction Contest

Bet on college basketball for the Sweet Sixteen with XBet now in the annual XBracket contest. Each year XBet offers up a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes for the NCAA tournament, and this year is no different. Entries into the second week of the tournament are now open.

To get started with your XBet XBracket entry today, click the link below now.

Bet on the Sweet 16 with XBet

XBet Betting Offers For March Madness 2022 – 100% up to $100 Referral Bonus

Share the madness with your friends and fellow college basketball betting pals all March long as XBet is offering up a 100% deposit bonus of up to $100 for referring new customers. Simply refer a friend using the affiliate provided by XBet, and receive a 100% deposit bonus based on the amount deposited by each referred user. Spread the college basketball betting fever today with XBet’s $100 referral bonus now.

Click the link below to get started.

Bet on the Sweet 16 at XBet

XBet Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the March Madness Offer?

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most basic and user-friendly US sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022. With a wide variety of alternative betting markets, great betting promotions for new and old customers, XBet is far and away one of the best choices to make when choosing the best March Madness betting offer.

Click the link below to claim your free XBet betting bonus now, and bet on the Sweet Sixteen today.

Bet on the Sweet 16 at XBet

Other March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Offers

If you’ve taken advantage of each of these great bettings offers from XBet already, don’t you worry, we’re just getting started. Bet on college basketball all March Madness with these great US sportsbooks listed below. To claim your free March Madness Sweet Sixteen betting offer now, click one of the links below and get started with another great US sportsbook for betting on the NCAA tournament now.