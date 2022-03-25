76ers vs Clippers Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

For Friday night’s cross-conference rematch, the Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena; free NBA picks are featured here. Philadelphia is averaging 108.71 points per game and shooting 46.17% from the field. Keep reading for 76ers vs Clippers preview content.

Will Reggie Jackson and the Clippers quell their four-game losing streak? Jackson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game this season. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

76ers vs Clippers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers | Los Angeles Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers 📊 Record: 76ers (45-27, 35-36-1 ATS) | Clippers (36-38, 35-38-1 ATS)

76ers (45-27, 35-36-1 ATS) | Clippers (36-38, 35-38-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports So Cal, NBA TV & NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports So Cal, NBA TV & NBC Sports Philadelphia 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, California 🎲 NBA Odds: 76ers -5.5 (-110) | Clippers +5.5 (-110)

76ers vs Clippers Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into this interconference matchup, the 76ers are 5.5-point favorites on the road. Philadelphia is 33-15 as a favorite, 12-12 as an underdog and 20-14-1 ATS away. Along with the betting data listed above, the Sixers’ over/under record on the road is 18-16-1. The team is 1-4 ATS in its past five meetings versus Pacific Division opponents.

On the other side, Los Angeles is 23-13 as a favorite, 13-24 as an underdog and 16-19 ATS at home. They are 2-6 in their previous eight matchups against Eastern Conference teams. BetOnline odds are available below.

All 76ers vs Clippers betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

76ers vs Clippers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Jaden Springer (out)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | SF Robert Covington (questionable) | SF Norman Powell (out indefinitely) | SF Jay Scrubb (out for the season) | PG Jason Preston (out indefinitely)

76ers vs Clippers Preview

Nearing the end of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the 76ers rank third overall in the Eastern Conference. They trail only the Bucks and Heat. However, the top four teams are all within just a couple of games. Philadelphia’s conference record is 27-17. As for the Clippers, they hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference. Of course, their conference record is 21-26.

Pertaining to the last three head-to-head meetings, the Clippers are 2-1 versus the 76ers. On Jan. 21, Los Angeles defeated them 102-101 at Wells Fargo Center. Tonight’s matchup is the second time these playoff contenders have faced off during this regular season. Philadelphia last bested Los Angeles on Apr. 16, 2021, winning 106-103 at home.

76ers are shooting towards a third straight victory

Additionally, the 76ers are 6-4 in their past 10 games played. After earning wins over the Heat and Lakers in the last few days, the Sixers are aiming to extend their winning streak to three games. In their 126-121 road win over the Lakers on Wednesday, center Joel Embiid closed out his performance with one more double-double.

Embiid amassed 30 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes of action. The five-time All-Star is making a serious case to win the MVP award. Anyway, James Harden ended his outing with 24 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Philadelphia will have to take full advantage of its healthy roster in the weeks ahead.

Clippers are attempting to avoid five consecutive losses

Moreover, the Clippers are 3-7 in their previous 10 contests. They have not won a game since Mar. 13, when Los Angeles defeated Detroit 106-102. The team’s four losses came against the Cavaliers, Raptors, Jazz and Nuggets. On Tuesday, in the Clippers’ 127-115 road loss versus the Nuggets, Terance Mann scored a team-high 24 points in 35 minutes played.

Robert Covington, Isaiah Hartenstein, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. each put up 14 points as well. Los Angeles shot 42-for-86 (48.8%) from the field and 10-for-32 (31.3%) from 3-point range. Now, the total has gone under in eight of the Clippers’ last 12 games played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – 76ers vs Clippers | NBA Picks

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in the team’s past five games played.

The Sixers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 matchups versus the Clippers.

Also, the 76ers are 6-3 SU in their previous nine meetings against the Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five contests.

Next, the Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups versus the Sixers.

The total has gone under in nine of the Clippers’ past 13 games played.

Free NBA Picks — Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction

Moving on to the point spread consensus, 74% of gamblers are putting their bets down on the 76ers to cover the spread at Crypto.com Arena. After checking out the point total consensus, 80% of bettors are anticipating the total will go over 219. The Sixers are 4-1 in their last five matchups against Western Conference opponents.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 65.2% probability of winning.

Also, the Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their past five home games versus the 76ers. Lastly, keep in mind that the total has gone over in seven of Los Angeles’ previous nine home games. Therefore, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 219. More NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the top sports betting sites in Pennsylvania and California.