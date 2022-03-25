Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller retires at age 36

Andrew Miller of Gainesville, Florida, one of the top relief pitchers in Major League Baseball over the last two decades, retired at the age of 36 on Thursday according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A two-time All-Star, Miller pitched 16 seasons from 2006 to 2021 with the Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and St. Louis Cardinals.

This past season in St. Louis, Miller threw 40 games and did not have a decision, as he had zero wins and zero losses. In 36 innings pitched, he gave up 41 hits, 19 earned runs, 16 walks, and had 40 strikeouts, along with an earned run average of 4.75 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.58.

In 612 games, Miller had a record of 55 wins and 55 losses. In 829 innings pitched, he gave up 732 hits, 371 earned runs, and 383 walks, along with 979 strikeouts, an earned run average of 4.03 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

The two times in Miller’s career he was an All-Star, were in 2016 with the New York Yankees and Cleveland, and in 2017 with Cleveland. In 2016 with the Bronx Bombers and Cleveland, Miller had a marvelous record of 1o wins and one loss in 70 games with an earned run average of 1.45. In 2017 with Cleveland, Miller had a record of four wins and three losses in 57 games with an amazing earned run average of 1.44. That season, he only gave up 10 earned runs in 62 2/3 innings.

It should be noted that the first few seasons in Miller’s MLB career, it was a struggle. He had an earned run average of 6.10 with the Tigers in 2006, an earned run average of 5.63 with the Tigers in 2007, an earned run average of 5.87 with the Marlins in 2008, an earned run average of 8.54 with the Marlins in 2010, and an earned run average of 5.54 with the Red Sox in 2011. However, primarily in that time frame, Miller was a starting pitcher. When he went to the bullpen starting in 2012 with the Red Sox, he was excellent.

Miller was also amazing in the postseason. In 29 playoff games, he had a record of 2-1, with an earned run average of 0.93, a WHIP of 0.85, with only four earned runs allowed in 38 2/3 innings.