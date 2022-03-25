Dubai World Cup Horse Racing Betting Guide – Where to bet on the Dubai World Cup in America

The Dubai World Cup returns this weekend as Meydan Racecourse hosts arguably the richest and most glamorous event on the racing calendar in front of spectators for the first time since 2019. For the first time in its history, the showpiece will offer at least $1million in prize money for every single race with the total purse for the meeting stands at a stunning $30million.
What Time/Date Is The 2022 Dubai World Cup?
The 2022 Dubai World Cup will be run on Saturday 26th March at 12:30pm ET at Meydan racecourse in Dubai.
How Can You Watch The 2022 Dubai World Cup?
This year’s Dubai World Cup card will be televised on Fox Sports’ FS2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to go off at 12:30 p.m. ET during its “Golden Hour” broadcast from noon to 1 p.m.
Who Is The Current 2022 Dubai World Cup Favourite?
The favourite in the betting for Dubai World Cup is the Todd Pletcher-trained – Life Is Good
How Much Prize Money Does The 2022 Dubai World Cup Winner Get?
The horse that wins the Dubai World Cup will pocket $12million in prize money
Dubai World Cup Race Times and Full Meeting Schedule
Meydan Racecourse
Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD
Note: Times are shown at Eastern Time
- 08:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m
- 08:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m
- 09:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f
- 10:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f
- 10:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f
- 11:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f
- 11:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f
- 12:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f
Dubai World Cup Past Winners
(year/horse/country/age/jockey/trainer/winning odds)
- 2021 – Mystic Guide (USA) (4): Luis Saez / Michael Stidham – 6/4 fav
- 2020 – Cancelled (Covid)
- 2019 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (5): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 4/1
- 2018 – Thunder Snow (UAE) (4): Christophe Soumillon / Saeed Bin Suroor – 8/1
- 2017 – Arrogate (USA) (4): Mike E Smith / Bob Baffert – 1/3 (fav)
- 2016 – California Chrome (USA) (5): Victor Espinoza / Art Sherman – 15/8 (jfav)
- 2015 – Prince Bishop (UAE) (8): William Buick / Saeed Bin Suroor – 14/1
- 2014 – African Story (UAE) (7): Silvestre de Sousa / Saeed Bin Suroor – 12/1
- 2013 – Animal Kingdom (USA) (5): Joel Rosario/ Graham Motion – 11/2
- 2012 – Monterosso (UAE) (5): Mickael Barzalona/M Al Zarooni – 20/1
- 2011 – Victoire Pisa (JPN (4): Mirco Demuro/Katsuhiko Sumii – 12/1
- 2010 – Gloria de Campeao (FRA) (6): T. J. Pereira/Pascal Bary – 16/1
- 2009 – Well Armed (USA) (6): Aaron Gryder/Eoin G. Harty – 10/1
- 2008 – Curlin (USA) (4): Robby Albarado/Steve Asmussen – 4/11 (fav)
- 2007 – Invasor (USA) (5): Fernando Jara/K McLaughlin – 5/4 (fav)
- 2006 – Electrocutionist (UAE) (5): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 5/4 (fav)
- 2005 – Roses in May (USA) (5): John Velazquez/Dale Romans – 11/8 (fav)
- 2004 – Pleasantly Perfect (USA) (6): Alex Solis/Richard Mandella – 5/2
- 2003 – Moon Ballad (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – 11/4
- 2002 – Street Cry (UAE) (4): Jerry Bailey/Saeed bin Suroor – 9/2
- 2001 – Captain Steve (USA) (4): Jerry Bailey/Bob Baffert – 7/4 (jfav)
- 2000 – Dubai Millennium (UAE) (4): Frankie Dettori/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)
- 1999 – Almutawakel (UAE) (4): Richard Hills/Saeed bin Suroor – (no odds)
- 1998 – Silver Charm (USA) (4): Gary Stevens/Bob Baffert – (no odds)
- 1997 – Singspiel (GB) (5): Jerry Bailey/Michael Stoute – (no odds)
- 1996 – Cigar (USA) (6): Jerry Bailey/Bill Mott – (no odds)