Dubai World Cup Horse Racing Betting Guide – Where to bet on the Dubai World Cup in America

The Dubai World Cup returns this weekend as Meydan Racecourse hosts arguably the richest and most glamorous event on the racing calendar in front of spectators for the first time since 2019. For the first time in its history, the showpiece will offer at least $1million in prize money for every single race with the total purse for the meeting stands at a stunning $30million.

Here are the best betting offers available for the Dubai World Cup for all Americans.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Dubai World Cup?

The 2022 Dubai World Cup will be run on Saturday 26th March at 12:30pm ET at Meydan racecourse in Dubai.

How Can You Watch The 2022 Dubai World Cup?

This year’s Dubai World Cup card will be televised on Fox Sports’ FS2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET with the Dubai World Cup scheduled to go off at 12:30 p.m. ET during its “Golden Hour” broadcast from noon to 1 p.m.

Who Is The Current 2022 Dubai World Cup Favourite?

The favourite in the betting for Dubai World Cup is the Todd Pletcher-trained – Life Is Good

How Much Prize Money Does The 2022 Dubai World Cup Winner Get?

The horse that wins the Dubai World Cup will pocket $12million in prize money

Dubai World Cup Race Times and Full Meeting Schedule

Meydan Racecourse

Going Dirt: FAST, Turf: GOOD

Note: Times are shown at Eastern Time

08:20 – Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Nakheel (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

08:55 – Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors (Group 2) (Turf) (3yo+) 2m

09:35 – Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 6f

10:10 – UAE Derby Sponsored By Mubadala (Group 2) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m1½f

10:45 – Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Atlantis Dubai (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 6f

11:20 – Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m1f

11:55 – Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1) (Turf) (3yo+) 1m4f

12:30 – Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m2f

Dubai World Cup Past Winners



(year/horse/country/age/jockey/trainer/winning odds)