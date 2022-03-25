Formula One to expand to Las Vegas

Formula One announced plans to expand for the 2023 season. According to ESPN on Thursday, there are plans to have a Formula One race during American Thanksgiving along the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas will be the third American city to host a Formula One race. They will be joined by Miami, and Austin, which hosts the United States Grand Prix. The Miami Grand Prix will be making its debut on May 8, 2022. It is the fifth Formula One race this season following races in Sakhir, Bahrain on March 20; Jeddah, Saudi, Arabia on March 27; Melbourne, Australia on April 10; and Imola, Italy on April 24.

With the addition of Las Vegas in 2023, the United States will have the most Formula One races in the world with three. It is interesting because for many years there was not a Formula One race held in the United States at all. The world’s best F1 drivers did not race in the largest populated country in North America in 1913, from 1917 to 1957, from 1981 to 1988, from 1992 to 1999, and again from 2008 to 2011. There was no Formula One race in the United States in 2020 because of coronavirus.

The only other country that has multiple Formula One races at this time is Italy. In addition to hosting the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on April 24 this year, they are also hosting the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on September 11.

There are also plans for further Formula One expansion. Other possible destinations for the future are New York City, Africa, and China.

By using the American Thanksgiving time period for the Las Vegas race in 2023, the Grand Prix in Las Vegas would be one of the last races of the Formula One season on the calendar. The last race in 2022 is in Abu Dhabi on November 20. Expect that race to be earlier on the calendar next season.