How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Arkansas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on college basketball in Arkansas this week as the Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket into the Elite Eight with a win over Gonzaga on Thursday night. The Houston Cougars are now the +325 betting favorites to win the 2022 NCAA national championship, with Arkansas’ next opponent Duke, lined as the second favorite at odds of +375. Arkansas sports betting has been state-regulated since 2018, which makes backing the home-state Razorbacks easier than ever before. For more information on how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas, while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for March Madness 2022, continue reading as we explore the top Arkansas sportsbooks available.

The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

Check out our top five rankings for the best Arkansas sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16 MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Arkansas

Let’s walk through how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas while claiming free bets on college basketball along the way. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas, continue reading the instructions below.

Click to claim your Arkansas sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in Arkansas

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 14 of the last 20 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 70% 14 6 0 33.7% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 28 16 0 21.55% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 16 12 0 9.14% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 19 15 2 6.36%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for all of the remaining games during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites | AR Sportsbooks for March Madness Betting

Arkansas sports betting fans have a ton of options when it comes to betting on the NCAA tournament. Residents can bet on college basketball in Arkansas all month long during March Madness 2022 with some of the very best Arkansas sports betting sites.

Continue reading to learn more about the very best Arkansas sports betting apps and the best offers available for the NCAA tournament.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness



🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the standout sportsbook when it comes to betting on college basketball in Arkansas. Not only does BetOnline offer exclusive in-game betting odds for the NCAA tournament, but they are also offering Arkansas residents a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, and a free bet worth $50 when placing a bet from a mobile device for the NCAA tournament.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Take advantage of these great Arkansas sports betting offers from BetOnline by clicking the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in AR at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

After almost ten years in the Arkansas sports betting industry, XBet has become known for offering users a great alternative to the sometimes over-complicated Arkansas gambling apps. XBet is an easy-to-use and basic Arkansas sports betting platform with a ton of great March Madness betting promotions available for Arkansas residents. Sign-up with XBet to bet on the NCAA tournament in Arkansas this month and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip completely complimentary.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Arkansas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

AR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Sign-up with one of the most user-friendly Arkansas sportsbooks today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds in Arkansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on college basketball in Arkansas with MyBookie in the month of March and get access to some of the very best live betting odds for the NCAA tournament. MyBookie makes betting on March Madness 2022 as easy as ever before, especially for those who wish to bet on the NCAA tournament with Bitcoin and other crypto coins. MyBookie is offering Arkansas residents a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC with their annual MyBracket contest. Terms and conditions apply, read below.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Arkansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

AR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Bet on college basketball in Arkansas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

The Sweet Sixteen has been known over the years for producing very tightly contested and highly competitive games. This typically creates a scenario that is perfect for Under bettors. In fact, over the last six years, the Under in the Sweet Sixteen has cashed at a 63.6% rate, going 28-16 since March of 2016. This trend is even more relevant in recent years, as the Under has cashed in 14 of the last 20 games played in the Sweet Sixteen, dating back to 2019.

Try your luck at backing this red hot trend and bet the Under across the board on day two of the Sweet Sixteen.

To place your free bets on March Madness with BetOnline, click the link below now.