How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Arkansas Sports Betting Sites

Arkansas sports betting has been state-regulated since 2018, which makes backing the home-state Razorbacks easier than ever before. For more information on how to bet on March Madness in Arkansas, while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for March Madness 2022, continue reading as we explore the top Arkansas sportsbooks available.
The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness
Check out our top five rankings for the best Arkansas sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.
On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.
Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.
|March Madness Sweet 16 Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|BetOnline Free Play
|Gonzaga
|+230
|Kansas
|+525
|Arizona
|+600
|Houston
|+800
|Purdue
|+900
|Texas Tech
|+1200
|Villanova
|+1400
|UCLA
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|North Carolina
|+2800
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends
Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.
There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.
Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 14 of the last 20 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.
|
Timeframe
|March Madness Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|
ROI%
|
Since 2019
|
Under
|
70%
|
14
|
6
|
0
|
33.7%
|
Since 2016
|
Under
|
62.5%
|
28
|
16
|
0
|
21.55%
|
Since 2018
|
Underdogs ATS
|
58.3%
|
16
|
12
|
0
|
9.14%
|
Since 2017
|
Underdogs ATS
|
53.1%
|
19
|
15
|
2
|
6.36%
March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16
By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for all of the remaining games during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.
Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.
On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.
For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Saint Peter’s
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+580
|-800
|Point Spread
|+12.5 (-104)
|-12.5 (-116)
|Total Points
|Over 135 (-112)
|Under 135 (-108)
Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.
KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.
For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Providence
|Kansas
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-111)
|-7.5 (-109)
|Total Points
|Over 141.5 (-110)
|Under 141.5 (-110)
UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total
UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.
For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|North Carolina
|UCLA
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 141.5 (-110)
|Under 141.5 (-110)
Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.
For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Iowa State
|Miami (FL)
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-140
|Point Spread
|+2.0 (-105)
|-2.0 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-110)
|Under 133.5 (-110)
The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites | AR Sportsbooks for March Madness Betting
Arkansas sports betting fans have a ton of options when it comes to betting on the NCAA tournament. Residents can bet on college basketball in Arkansas all month long during March Madness 2022 with some of the very best Arkansas sports betting sites.
Continue reading to learn more about the very best Arkansas sports betting apps and the best offers available for the NCAA tournament.
Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions
The Sweet Sixteen has been known over the years for producing very tightly contested and highly competitive games. This typically creates a scenario that is perfect for Under bettors. In fact, over the last six years, the Under in the Sweet Sixteen has cashed at a 63.6% rate, going 28-16 since March of 2016. This trend is even more relevant in recent years, as the Under has cashed in 14 of the last 20 games played in the Sweet Sixteen, dating back to 2019.
Try your luck at backing this red hot trend and bet the Under across the board on day two of the Sweet Sixteen.
To place your free bets on March Madness with BetOnline, click the link below now.