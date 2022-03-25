How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Three of the four No. 1 seeds will take the floor in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness, giving college basketball fans yet another chance to cash in on their NCAA Tournament picks. Even if your bracket is busted, you can still turn your March Madness predictions into cash at some of the best Illinois sportsbooks. While Illinois sports betting is fully legal, residents are required to sign up in person at their local sportsbook. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Illinois and claim free bets this weekend for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

With the Sweet 16 already underway, college basketball fans can still get in on the action at the best Illinois sportsbooks.

Now, we’ll go over the best Illinois sports betting sites for the Sweet 16 in the Prairie State.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16 MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Illinois

Residents that want to skip the line can still bet on March Madness Sweet 16 at the best Illinois sports betting sites.

Below, we’ve outlined how to bet on March Madness sweet 16 in Illinois

Click to claim your Illinois sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in Illinois

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 68.8% 11 5 0 31.31% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 14 10 0 11.42% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 17 13 2 7.72% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 25 15 0 19.38%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for every game during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region.

Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer.

For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16.

For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Texas Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region.

For the latest Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline below.

Arizona vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.

Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick.The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Illinois March Madness Betting Sites | IL Sportsbooks for March Madness Sweet 16

Now that the second weekend tipped off on Thursday night with the Sweet 16, the best Illinois sportsbooks are giving away free March Madness bets and sports betting bonuses to college basketball fans.

For more information of the best Illinois sports betting bonuses available for the Sweet 16, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Making a splash on the Illinois sports betting market, BetOnline is offering college basketball fans three (3) free NCAAB bets and $1,000 in March Madness betting bonuses for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. First-time customers receive $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting offers when they sign up to BetOnline. Illinois residents can also take advantage of three free NCAAB bets including a players prop, live bet and matched mobile bet for Thursday’s tipoff.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Illinois sports betting bonuses for March Madness at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For college basketball fans that want to enter their bracket, XBet is offering one free bracket entry for a shot at $10,000 in a March Madness contest. One of the best Illinois sports betting apps, XBet features the best live NCAA Tournament odds in the Prairie State. New members receive $500 in free March Madness bets on their initial deposit at XBet. With free-to-enter contests, March Madness betting bonuses and competitive NCAAB betting odds, Illinois sports bettors never miss at XBet.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free NCAAB bets at XBet, one of the best Illinois sportsbooks for March Madness betting.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball fans that want more March Madness betting action should sign up to MyBookie. One of the best Illinois online gambling sites, MyBookie offers the best college basketball odds on the US sports betting market. By offering reduced juice, Illinois college basketball fans can maximize their value online during March Madness. For first-time customers, MyBookie is handing out $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting offers for the Sweet 16.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to place your free college basketball bets at MyBookie, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

The ACC was undervalued by the selection committee when choosing the Field of 68. However, ACC teams have performed quite well during the Big Dance and the Tar Heels have been no exception. North Carolina held on after nearly blowing a big lead versus Baylor last weekend and should be able to keep its momentum going in the Sweet 16 against an overrated UCLA team.

Take North Carolina to beat UCLA (+120) in the Sweet 16 at BetOnline.

To place your free March Madness bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.