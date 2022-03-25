How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Oregon Sports Betting Guide

Oregon sports betting is legal but restricted to just one sportsbook. For bettors that want the best March Madness odds and sports betting bonuses for the Sweet 16, signing up for one of the top Oregon sports betting sites might be a better fit. The best Oregon sportsbooks are giving sign up bonuses, free bets, and exclusive March Madness betting bonuses to new customers for the Sweet 16. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Ohio and get up to $6,375 in betting bonuses, scroll down below.

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

While the Oregon sports betting market is limited to a single sportsbook, college basketball fans can find better value for the Sweet 16.

Below, we’ll break down the top Oregon sportsbooks for March Madness Sweet 16.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free March Madness Bets for the Sweet 16 MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Oregon

The top Oregon sportsbooks make it easy for residents to bet on the Sweet 16.

Check out the list below for a complete guide on how to bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Oregon.

Click to claim your Oregon sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in Oregon

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 68.8% 11 5 0 31.31% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 14 10 0 11.42% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 17 13 2 7.72% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 25 15 0 19.38%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for every game during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga will face its toughest test of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed Arkansas in the West Region.

Both teams are coming off of close wins in the second round. The Bulldogs have yet to play their best basketball during the Big Dance while Arkansas has won each of its March Madness games by five points or fewer.

For the latest Gonzaga vs Arkansas odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Michigan Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova has won seven consecutive games, including each of its first two NCAA Tournament contests. The No. 2-seeded Wildcats beat Delaware by 20 points in the first round and won by double-digits against Ohio State in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, Michigan has gone from the First Four to the Sweet 16 under Juwan Howard. Projected to lose by 11.5 points, the Wolverines find themselves as one of the top value picks in the Sweet 16.

For the latest Villanova vs Michigan odds, check out the March Madness Sweet 16 betting lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Texas Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 2-seeded Duke used a late run to take down Michigan State in Round 2 of March Madness. The top-ranked defensive team in the country, Texas Tech is favored in the Sweet 16 over Duke after squeaking by Notre Dame despite being the No. 3 seed in the West Region.

For the latest Duke vs Texas Tech odds, check out the March Madness betting odds from BetOnline below.

Arizona vs Houston Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Arizona avoided an upset with a thrilling overtime win in the second round of March Madness against a tough TCU team. Meanwhile, Houston has flexed its collective muscles under head coach Kelvin Sampson, who has the Cougars back in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.

Before you place your best March Madness bets, check out the latest Arizona vs Houston odds from BetOnline.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick.The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Oregon March Madness Betting Sites | OR Sportsbooks for March Madness Sweet 16

The best Oregon sportsbooks are offering March Madness betting bonuses, free bets and excellent NCAA Tournament odds for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

Below, we’ll go over the best Oregon sports betting bonuses available for March Madness Sweet 16.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is at the very top of the list when it comes to the best Oregon sports betting apps available for March Madness 2022. Bet on college basketball in Oregon this month with BetOnline and receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on the NCAA touranment worth up to $50 when placing your first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Take advantage of these great Oregon sports betting offers with BetOnline now by clicking the link below.

Get Free NCAAB Bets in OR at BetOnline

2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament





🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

After almost ten years in the Oregon sports betting industry, XBet has become known for offering the best platform for both the beginner gambler and seasoned expert. Oregon residents who register with XBet this month to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their annual XBracket contest for a chance at $10,000 in prizes. For more information, continue reading.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $500

OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Register with XBet and bet on the NCAA tournament in Oregon now by clicking the link below.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Oregon 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie has become one of the most popular Oregon sports betting sites over the last few years, and this month they are offering a ton of great betting offers to both long-time customers and new registrations for March Madness 2022 betting. MyBookie is the very best Oregon sportsbook available for betting on the NCAA tournament with bitcoin and other crypto coins. This year MyBookie is giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their annual MyBracket March Madness prediction contest. New Oregon customers who register with MyBookie to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, terms and conditions apply.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Oregon Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

OR Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Register with MyBookie by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

UCLA barely squeaked by Akron in the opening round before waking up with a big blowout win versus Saint Mary’s in Round 2. Most people have the Bruins moving on in a weak bracket but the ACC has performed better than expected during the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina was one of the conference’s hottest teams down the stretch of the season. The Tar Heels will have size and guard play to make life tough on teams in a one-and-done format.

Take North Carolina to win on the moneyline in this Sweet 16 battle on Saturday.

Click on the button below to place your March Madness bets at BetOnline, one of the best Oregon sports betting apps.