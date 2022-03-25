How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

The Kansas Jayhawks take on Providence in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, as March Madness 2022’s second week is in full swing. The Jayhawks are now lined at odds of +425 to win the NCAA championship, after pre-tournament favorites Gonzaga were eliminated by Arkansas on day one of the Sweet Sixteen. The Houston Cougars are now the front runners to win the NCAA tournament and are currently lined at odds of +325. While Kansas sports betting is still not state-regulated, Kansas residents can still bet on March Madness with a number of great offshore betting sites.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Kansas, while cashing in on the very best betting offers and promotions for the NCAA touranment, continue reading as we explore the top Kansas sportsbooks available for mArch Madness 2022.

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for March Madness

Check out our top five rankings for the best Kansas sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022.



How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Kansas

While Kansas sports betting is still not legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the NCAA tournament is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on March Madness in Kansas, check out the instructions below.

Click to claim your Kansas sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in Kansas

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The top four seeds in the West Region have advanced to the Sweet 16. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga avoided an upset against Memphis in Round 2 of March Madness, squeaking by with an 82-78 win.

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 11 of the last 16 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 70% 14 6 0 33.7% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 28 16 0 21.55% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 16 12 0 9.14% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 19 15 2 6.36%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for all of the remaining games during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites | KS Sportsbooks for March Madness Betting

Kansas sports betting fans who are looking to place wagers on their home-state Kansas Jayhawks are in luck. A number of top Kansas sports betting sites are offering great odds on the Kansas vs Providence game on Friday, making it simple and easy for Kansas sports betting fans to get in on the action. If betting on the outright winner of the game isn’t your thing, Kansas sportsbooks offer a number of great alternative betting markets for the biggest games of the year. Bet on live in-game odds, including special props such as the exact margin of victory, half-time totals and even live odds on the tournament winner as the games are happening.



Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

Over the last six years of the NCAA tournament, the Under has cashed at a remarkable 63.6% rate in the Sweet Sixteen. An even more stunning betting trend can be traced back more recently, starting in 2019. Over the last 20 games played in the Sweet Sixteen, 14 of those games have gone below the betting total. With this, the Under has cashed at a stellar 70% rate over the last three years, with a $100 bettor turning well over +$600 profits backing every Sweet Sixteen game to go below the betting total in that stretch.

Try your luck by backing this trend once again on Friday and take the Under 141.5 in Kansas vs. Providence

