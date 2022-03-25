How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

The Sweet Sixteen is here and Nebraska sports betting fans can take advantage of a number of great sportsbooks offers from the top Nebraska sports betting sites available for March Madness 2022. Last week’s tip-off marked the first NCAA tournament to take place since state-endorsed Nebraska sports betting became law. Now, with the Sweet Sixteen in full swing, Nebraska residents can finally bet on college basketball as some of the biggest games of the year take place this weekend. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the NCAA touranment, continue reading as we explore the top Nebraska sportsbooks available for March Madness 2022.

How to Bet on March Madness Sweet 16 in Nebraska

Let’s walk through how to bet on March Madness in Nebraska while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the NCAA tournament. For a step-by-step guide, check out the instructions below.

Click to claim your Nebraska sports betting bonus for March Madness Sign up and deposit to receive free bets for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the Sweet 16 in Nebraska

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

No. 2 seed Duke needed a late run to get by Michigan State in the second round. As a result, the Blue Devils have dropped down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline.

On the other hand, Cinderella story Saint Peter’s continued its surprise NCAA Tournament run with a hard-fought victory versus Murray State. The Peacocks remain +15000 odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

Before the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight tip off this week, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Sweet 16 Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Gonzaga +230 Kansas +525 Arizona +600 Houston +800 Purdue +900 Texas Tech +1200 Villanova +1400 UCLA +1400 Duke +1600 North Carolina +2800

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Trends

Just because your bracket has busted, doesn’t mean that you can’t win big during March Madness.

There have been a few trends that have been sticking out in the NCAA Tournament over the last few seasons. During March Madness, the Sweet 16 is the time where the top teams start to separate themselves from the pack, which often leads to lower scoring games.

Since 2019, sharp bettors have been profiting by taking the under, which has cashed in 14 of the last 20 March Madness Sweet Sixteen games. Underdogs have also performed well, especially against the spread, which should give bettors a good chance of making some money over the next two rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness Sweet 16 betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe March Madness Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2019 Under 70% 14 6 0 33.7% Since 2016 Under 62.5% 28 16 0 21.55% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 58.3% 16 12 0 9.14% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 53.1% 19 15 2 6.36%

March Madness Sweet 16 Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for the Sweet 16

By now, most brackets have already been thrown in the trash but there is still plenty of money to be made by betting on March Madness. Next, we’ll break down the odds for all of the remaining games during the March Madness Sweet 16 round.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue is led by point guard Jaden Ivey, a potential NBA lottery pick. The Boilermakers enter with the No. 2-ranked offense in the country. They stumbled down the stretch of the regular season before rebounding with back-to-back double-digit wins in the NCAA Tournament.

On the other hand, Saint Peter’s has captured the attention of the college basketball world by knocking off No. 2-seed Kentucky and No. 7-seed Murray State in the first two rounds. Saint Peter’s comes into this game riding a nine-game winning streak.

For the latest Purdue vs Saint Peter’s odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Providence Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas took down a hot-shooting Creighton team in Round 2 of March Madness. The Jayhawks enter on a seven-game winning streak after winning the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, Providence has been one of the luckiest teams in the country this year. The Friars have played exceptionally well in close games on route to a 27-5 overall record, including going a perfect 3-0 in overtime games.

KenPom predicts that Kansas will win 76-69 in a close Sweet 16 matchup.

For the latest Kansas vs Providence odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

UCLA vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

UCLA is just two wins away from returning to the Final Four for the second straight season. The Bruins survived a scare versus Akron in the opening round before thumping Saint Mary’s in Round 2 of March Madness. Meanwhile, North Carolina nearly blew a big lead but held on to beat No. 1-ranked Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

For the latest UCLA vs North Carolina odds, check out the March Madness betting lines from BetOnline below.

Miami Florida vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

This March Madness Sweet game features the only matchup between two double-digit seeds.The Hurricanes have had a tough road to the Sweet 16. Miami beat USC in the opening round before knocking No. 2 seed Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last weekend. Meanwhile, Iowa State squeaked by with a pair of five-point wins against LSU and Wisconsin.

For the latest Miami FL vs Iowa State odds, check out the Sweet 16 odds from BetOnline below.

Best March Madness Bets | Sweet 16 Predictions

Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the Under has cashed at a remarkable 70% rate, with 14 of the last 20 games played in the Sweet Sixteen going below the betting total. This trend dates back even further, with the Under cashing at a 63.6% rate dating back to 2016, going 28-16 in that stretch. While there is a case to be made for betting every game scheduled in the Sweet 16 to go under the betting total, there is a particular case to be made in the UCLA vs. UNC game, which sees UCLA lined as a very slight favorite, in what should be a highly contested match-up.

Try your luck at backing this 70% March Madness Sweet 16 betting trend. Bet the Under 141.5 in UCLA vs. North Carolina on Friday night.

