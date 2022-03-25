The Biggest Dark Horse To Win The 2022 World Series

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win the World Series. The odds are all somewhat high right now, but the San Diego Padres being as high as they are is something to keep an eye on.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be the favorites at +470 according to BetOnline to win the World Series next year, and with good reason. Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Trea Turner, and other high-level players will be part of the Los Angeles Dodgers roster, which will be one of the best in baseball.

The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, would be a better place to put your money. Both the Padres and the Dodgers play in the NL West, however, making it more difficult for either team to win a World Series. Obviously, only one team can win that division, therefore the other will have to qualify via the MLB Wild Card.

The Padres playing in the NL West is going to be the biggest concern. When factoring in that they will have to take on both the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, things could get tough for San Diego. If they had a point in the year where they went on a bad losing streak, not only would the Padres kiss their World Series hopes goodbye, but there would also be a good chance they won’t even make the playoffs.

The Padres will start the season at +1600 on the books. A team that offers Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Will Myers, and more elite players shouldn’t be getting those types of odds.

Last season, the Padres finished 79-83, which was a bit of a letdown. The Padres were struggling because some of their key players had been injured. Fernando Tatis suffered some injuries throughout the year, and they also had multiple injuries to a handful of their starting pitching rotation.

San Diego has all of the ingredients in place to win the World Series right now; the biggest concern will be if they can stay healthy.

When you consider that the Padres will also be getting Mike Clevenger back after missing the last 17 months due to a second Tommy John surgery, it seems likely that the Padres will be a significantly better team than they were a year ago. Any rotation that includes Darvish, Blake Snell, Mike Clevenger, and Mackenzie Gore, a rising star, is certain to be successful.

A year ago, the Padres were one of baseball’s best teams until the All-Star break. They had a franchise-best 66-49 record, but then went 13-34 the rest of the way.

The majority of the reason the Padres struggled following the All-Star break was due to the injuries they had to cope with. When considering that we can get San Diego at +1600 odds, it’s a great idea to put some money on them now before those odds go down once the season starts.