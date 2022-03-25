UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus Best Bets, Odds and Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus takes places this Saturday, March 26, 2022 live from the Nationwide Area in Columbus, Ohio. Headlining the Main Event will be two Heavyweight contenders in Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (15-3-0) taking on Chris Daukaus (14-2-0). The UFC is back in the United States, so the main card is set for 7:00pm Est. Below, I’ll break down the UFC Fights this weekend and give the best bets for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus| How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

UFC Odds — Blaydes vs Daukaus Odds

Curtis Blaydes opened up as the favorite at -300, with the comeback on Daukaus at +250. The majority of action has been on Curtis Blaydes moving his line all the way out to -460 and Daukaus at +360. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus

Moneyline Odds Play Curtis Blaydes -460 Chris Daukaus +360

*UFC odds as of March 25, 2022

UFC Fight Night Odds on Blaydes vs Daukaus Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds suggesting there will be a finish inside the first 12.5 minutes of the fight. Will these two hard hitting heavyweights make it past 2.5 rounds?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 +105 Under 2.5 -125

*UFC odds as of March 25, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus Fight Card

Here is the full UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus Fight Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown this fight, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #4 Heavyweight

: #4 Heavyweight Age : 31

: 31 Country : United States

: United States Height : 6’4 (193 cm)

: 6’4 (193 cm) Reach : 80″ (203 cm)

: 80″ (203 cm) Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)

261 lbs (119.3 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 15-3-0

: 15-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)

9 (60% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 1 (7% of wins)

: 1 (7% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 5 (33% of wins)

: 5 (33% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 3 (100% of losses)

: 3 (100% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision: 0

Chris Daukaus — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #9 Heavyweight

: #9 Heavyweight Age : 28

: 28 Country : England

: England Height : 6’5 (196 cm)

: 6’5 (196 cm) Reach : 78” (198 cm)

: 78” (198 cm) Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

247 lbs (112 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Chris Daukaus — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 12-4-0

12-4-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 10 (83% of wins)

: 10 (83% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 1 (8% of wins)

: 1 (8% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 1(8% of wins)

: 1(8% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 3 (75% of losses

: 3 (75% of losses Fights Lost by Submission : 1 (25% of losses)

: 1 (25% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 0

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus Preview

The Ultimate Fighting Championship takes place on Saturday March 26, 2022. Headlining the main event is perirenal Heavyweight challenger Curtis “Razor” Blaydes taking on top 10 prospect Chris Daukaus. Curtis Blaydes is once again knocking on the door of a title shot coming off a decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, whereas Chris Daukaus is coming off of a disappointing TKO loss to Derrick Lewis.

Can Chris Daukaus get back on track towards a title shot?

Philadelphia native, Chris Daukaus, used to be a police officer, but has recently focused on his Mixed Martial Arts career. Daukaus had put together a 4 fight win streak since entering the UFC in August 2020, but the wheels came off when he lost by TKO to Derrick Lewis. Although Daukaus holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has not attempted a takedown attempt. Furthermore, he’s only defended 1 takedown attempt, which was successful. Daukaus will look to keep the fight standing, but can hold his own on the ground if it gets there. On the feet, Daukaus lands a whopping 7.71 strikes per minute, while absorbing only 3.51 strikes per minute. Daukaus has also been knocked out for 3 of his 4 losses.

Will Curtis Blaydes be able to land the takedown?

Curtis Blaydes leads all Heavyweights in total takedowns landed. Blaydes averages 6.27 takedowns per 15 minutes at 53% success rate. When striking, Blaydes lands about 3.44 strikes per minute, but only absorbes 1.65 per minute as Blaydes does a good job of not getting hit. Now yes Curtis Blaydes has 3 losses and all 3 by TKO, but look who they are against. Current Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou twice, and Derrick Lewis. Historically Blaydes has had a good chin, with a crazy top smothering game. Blaydes doesn’t listed to his critics and sees the takedown as his easiest path to victory. Blaydes has 17 takedowns in just his last 3 fights and has won 9 of his last 11 fights.

UFC Betting Trends — Blaydes vs Daukaus

Before I give away the best bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, let’s take a look at how these two fighters have looked in their previous fights.

Blaydes

Blaydes is 7-1 vs fighters with a shorter reach

Blaydes is 8-3 vs Orthodox fighters

Blaysed wins 100% of fights that go to decision

Daukaus

Daukaus has not gone to decision in his last 11 fights

Daukaus’s last 11 fights have ended by TKO

Dauakus has an average fight length of only 3min 25sec

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus

Physically Curtis Blaydes will have 1″ height and 4″ reach advantage over Chris Daukaus. Blaydes is also the younger fighter by 2 years. If this fight stays on the feet, it will be competitive, however with the threat of the takedown by Blaydes, the stand up by Daukaus could look a little different. Daukaus may choose to take the outside of the cage and circle. Having only defending one takedown attempt against the oldest fighter on the UFC roster in Aleksi Oleinik, it’s possible that Daukaus has incredible hips and takedown defense. However, I think it’s unlikely. Blaydes will hunt for the takedown, and I imagine will get it. Once the fight hits the ground, Blaydes has never been submitted, and I trust he’s smart enough to stay out of trouble on the ground. Cardio wise, I give an edge to Blaydes as we really haven’t seen Chris Daukaus go to decision, let alone in a 5 round fight. Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Blaydes by TKO/KO: 40% (+150 or better)

Blaydes by Sub: 5% (+1900 or better)

Blaydes by Dec: 30% (+233 or better

Daukaus by TKO/KO: 15% (+567 or better)

Daukaus by Submission: 5% (+1900 or better)

Daukaus by Decision: 5% (+1900 or better)

Which translates to:

Blaydes -300 or better

Daukaus +300 or better

Fight goes to dec: +186 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: -186 or better

Given the current betting line (Blaydes -460), I think all of the value on Blaydes is gone, so we will have to get creative to bet this fight. I think if this fight goes to decision, the Blaydes wins. I think Daukaus’s best chance is an early Knockout. The longer the fight goes on, the more it favors Blaydes. I think most of Blaydes TKO wins will come from ground and pound, especially in the later rounds. Blaydes in round 3 is +700, round 4 is +1200 and round 5 is +2200 and might be worth a small play. I do think Curtis Blaydes wins, and of those wins, they will likely be dominant wins unless Blaydes gets knocked out.

Best UFC Bet

Curtis Blaydes -5.5 -270

You can find this line over at BetOnline by using the link below. The Point spread bet means that if Curtis Blaydes wins by decision, he wins by at least 6 points on the judges scorecards (49-46, 48-47, 49-46) is 7 points. If Blaydes wins inside the distance, then we also win.