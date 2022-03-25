WGC Matchplay Round of 16 Odds, Field, Format and Predictions

The World Matchplay Golf Championships are down to the round of 16 starting Saturday. The winners of the 16 groups will now play a knockout format with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on Saturday, and the semifinals and finals on Sunday. The tournament requires a huge amount of endurance, as the winner will have played up to 36 holes on Saturday, and then again on Sunday. Even then, there is still a possibility of a playoff in each round.

Here are the odds of the 16 golfers who are left had of winning the tournament at the beginning of the week:

(1) Jon Rahm–Spain (14/1)

(2) Collin Morikawa–United States (20/1)

(5) Scottie Scheffler–United States (18/1)

(8) Dustin Johnson–United States (22/1)

(12) Billy Horschel–United States (25/1)

(13) Tyrell Hatton–England (30/1)

(15) Abraham Ancer–Mexico (50/1)

(16) Brooks Koepka–United States (28/1)

(24) Will Zalatoris–United States (50/1)

(25) Kevin Na–United States (125/1)

(29) Kevin Kisner–United States (50/1)

(32) Adam Scott–Australia (50/1)

(36) Corey Conners–Canada (50/1)

(42) Seamus Power–Ireland (125/1)

(54) Richard Bland–England (200/1)

(56) Takumi Kanaya–Japan (250/1)

Round of 16 Matchups and Tee Times (ET):

8:35 AM–Scheffler vs. Horschel

8:46 AM–Power vs. Hatton

8:57 AM–Johnson vs. Bland

9:08 AM–Rahm vs. Koepka

9:19 AM–Kisner vs. Scott

9:30 AM–Zalatoris vs. Na

9:41 AM–Kanaya vs. Conners

9:52 AM–Morikawa vs. Ancer

Of the 16 golfers left are five major champions. Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open, Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship, and 2021 British Open, Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters, Scott won the 2013 Masters, and Kopeka won the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open, and the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship.

Also of the players left, we have three of the last four WGC Matchplay Champions. Johnson won in 2017, Kisner won in 2019, and Horschel won in 2021. In an interesting twist, Horschel actually beat Scheffler 2 and 1 in the 2021 final.

Over the first three days, we also had five golfers who had perfect records of 3-0 in their group. They were Koepka, Hatton, Conners, Johnson, and Kisner. Even though Rahm is ranked number one, he is not going into Saturday with momentum, as he lost to American Patrick Reed 3 and 2 on Friday.

Prediction: Due to the unpredictability of the event, there is a very strong chance a darkhorse could end up being victorious. We could see the likes of Kanaya or Bland play on Sunday. Don’t bet the bank on anyone. Be cautious, but due to the uniqueness of the format, there is a better opportunity you will see an upset in matchplay than you would see in regular stroke play.