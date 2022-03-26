The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday, March 27th from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit Race Track in Saudi Arabia. The event is just the event edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and is a part of the second round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. While Italian driver Sergio Perez holds the pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc is the stand-out betting favorite at current odds of +150.

Continue reading to learn more about the Formula 1 Saudia Arabia Grand Prix odds, race times, and best bets.

Racer F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Odds BetOnline Free Play Charles Leclerc +150 Sergio Perez +225 Max Verstappen +300 Carlos Sainz

+700 George Russell +5000 Lewis Hamilton +6600 Esteban Ocon +8000 Pierre Gasly +10,000 Valtteri Bottas +10,000

Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2022 Qualifying – Practice Results Charles Leclerc was the fastest driver in pre-race time trials this week. Leclerc is the current leader of the Driver’s Championship, after separating himself from teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. last week in Bahrain. Ferrari currently leads Mercedes by 17 points in the Constructors’ Championship race headed into Sunday’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. For a complete breakdown of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice results, check out the chart below.

POSITION TIME 1 Charles LECLERC ( Ferrari) 1:30.772 2 Max VERSTAPPEN ( Red Bull Racing) +0.116s 3 Valtteri BOTTAS ( Alfa Romeo) +0.312s 4 Carlos SAINZ ( Ferrari) +0.367s 5 Pierre GASLY ( AlphaTauri) +0.545s

F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Prediction | Best F1 Racing Bets

Charles Leclerc is coming off of his first F1 victory since 2019 after a hard-fought back and forth battle with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished second in last week’s Bahrain Grand Prix, giving Ferrari a handed lead in the Constructors Championship. While Leclerc has looked in top form to kick off the 2022 F1 series, it’s hard to deny the betting value on Max Verstappen at 3-1 odds, considering how close the Belgium driver came to pull off the upset last week. With this, take Verstappen at +300 odds to win the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. To place your free F1 bets with BetOnline today, click the link below to get started.