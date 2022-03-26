UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. With Blaydes looking to get a shot at the title and Daukaus rebounding from a loss, the best UFC betting sites offer the best odds for the heavyweight fight on Saturday Night. While California sports betting is not legal, residents can still bet on UFC fights tonight at the best UFC sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California and get $6,375 in free bets.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

The best California sportsbooks are giving away better value for the Blaydes vs Daukaus fight this Saturday. UFC bettors in California can cash in on the best fight odds and boost their bankroll ahead of the Main Card event.

Check out the list below for the best California sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Daukaus vs Blaydes Fight – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Daukaus vs Blaydes Fight

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in California

While California sports betting is not legal, residents in the Golden State can still bet on Blaydes vs Daukaus at the best UFC betting sites.

Now, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Blaydes vs Daukaus Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205

205 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus 📊 UFC Stats: Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0

Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes (-475) | Daukaus (+375)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Curtis Blaydes comes into the ring on Saturday night as a heavy favorite at -475 odds. The Illinois native looks to take Chris Daukaus in his 16th career win. Daukaus is a major underdog at +375 odds in this fight.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC Fight Night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus at BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus

Blaydes is the heavy favorite coming in at -475 odds. Gunning for another chance at a title shot, Blaydes is looking for his first win in 2022. Meanwhile, Daukaus is coming off a loss against Derrick Lewis. Daukaus enters the ring on Saturday at +375 odds at BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Chris Daukaus +375 Curtis Blaydes -475

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Blaydes vs Daukaus

One of the best California sports betting sites, BetOnline has set the total rounds at 1.5 for this fight. For a complete breakdown of the fight odds, check out the chart below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -205 Under 1.5 +165

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Blaydes is coming off a win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik last September. The heavyweight contender is waiting for another shot at the title and hopes to take Daukaus along the way. Meanwhile Daukaus is coming off his fourth career loss against Derrick Lewis. The Philadelphia native looks to bounce back with a win this Saturday.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: United States

Height: 6’4 (193 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203 cm)

Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 15-3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)

Chris Daukaus— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9 Heavyweight

Age: 28

Country: England

Height: 6’5 (196 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 12-4-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (83% of wins)

The Best California Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

For Blaydes and Daukaus’ first fight in 2022, the best California sports betting sites are giving out UFC betting bonuses, free bets and competitive fight odds. UFC bettors can find more value in the heavyweight fight with a wide variety of props including round betting, method of victory, and more.

To learn more about the best California sports betting bonuses available for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, scroll down below

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can slam their way to the best California sports betting bonuses at BetOnline. For this weekend’s UFC fights, BetOnline is giving away big sports betting bonuses, great fight odds and free bets. New members receive $1,000 in California sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. In addition, UFC bettors receive two free Fight Night bets including a players prop and in-play bet.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to claim your free California sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Daukaus vs Blaydes

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC 272 Betting In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best California sports betting apps, XBet offers a wide variety of sports betting bonuses, free bets and excellent live UFC Fight Night odds. Not only can UFC bettors get in on the best live odds, XBet is giving away $500 in free California sports betting bonuses for Saturday’s fight. Compare to other top online California gamlbing sites, XBet hosts a large selection of UFC betting bonuses including rebates, weekly reloads, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC Fight Night betting bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC bettors execute their best bets at MyBookie, one of the best MMA betting sites. Unlike other top California sports betting apps, MyBookie takes less vig on fight odds giving UFC bettors an edge on other sportsbooks. New members can claim $1,000 in UFC betting bonuses for Saturday night’s fight.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To place your free UFC betting bonuses on Blaydes vs Daukaus, click on the button below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in California

Physically Blaydes is bigger and longer than Dauhaus with a 4-inch reach advantage and 16 pounds heavier. In the cage, Blaydes’ physical advantage should keep Daukaus at a distance until he’s ready to go for a takedown. Blaydes has an average of 6.27 takedowns per 15 minutes and holds a serious wrestling advantage over most heavyweights. Take Blaydes TKO, round 3.

Click on the button below to place your free Blaydes vs Daukaus bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.