After a disappointing loss to Derrick Lewis, Chris Daukaus returns to the octagon in Saturday Night's matchup against heavyweight title challenger Curtis "Razor"Blaydes. The UFC Fight Night will be hosted in the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

The top Texas sportsbooks are rewarding fans with UFC betting bonuses and free bets for the heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

Check out the list below for the best Texas sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas

With no movement on the Texas sports betting market, UFC fans can still bet on Fight Night at the top MMA betting sites.

For step-by-step instructions on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, check out the list below.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Blaydes vs Daukaus Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205

205 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus 📊 UFC Stats: Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0

Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes (-475) | Daukaus (+375)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Curtis Blaydes comes into the ring on Saturday night as a heavy favorite at -475 odds. The Illinois native looks to take Chris Daukaus in his 16th career win. Daukaus is a major underdog at +375 odds in this fight.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC Fight Night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus at BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus

Blaydes is the heavy favorite coming in at -475 odds. Gunning for another chance at a title shot, Blaydes is looking for his first win in 2022. Meanwhile, Daukaus is coming off a loss against Derrick Lewis. Daukaus enters the ring on Saturday at +375 odds at BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Chris Daukaus +375 Curtis Blaydes -475

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Blaydes vs Daukaus

One of the best Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline has set the total rounds at 1.5 for this fight. For a complete breakdown of the fight odds, check out the chart below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -205 Under 1.5 +165

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Daukaus is coming off a TKO loss to Derrick Lewis and looks to get back on track in Friday Night’s Fight Night. The top ten heavyweight prospect enters the octagon with title challenger Blaydes.

Check out the list below for Blaydes and Daukaus’ UFC bio, record and stats.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: United States

Height: 6’4 (193 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203 cm)

Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 15-3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)

Chris Daukaus— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9 Heavyweight

Age: 28

Country: England

Height: 6’5 (196 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 12-4-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (83% of wins)

The Best Texas Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

For another UFC Fight Night, the best Texas sports betting sites are giving bettors big value on fight odds, betting bonuses and more. While Blaydes vs Daukaus is a lopsided fight, there is value in taking UFC props including method of victory, round betting, and more. Texans can boost their bankroll and cash in excellent UFC prop odds online for Saturday’s heavyweight fight.

For more information on the best Texas sports betting bonuses available for Blaydes vs Daukaus, scroll down below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in Texas

Blaydes enters the octagon on Saturday night as a clear favorite at -475 odds. However, Blaydes has shown signs of difficulty with power punchers like Daukaus. The Illinois fighter is predictable with his main takedown strategy and shoots for them recklessly. While Blaydes is not a polished striker, Daukaus moves smoothly and intelligently. The Philadelphia fighter can bounce in and out of range and can land technically sound jabs. If Daukaus can increase the tempo and stay on his feet, Blaydes will have difficulty getting him to the ground. Take Daukaus TKO.

