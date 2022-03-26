Top 10 heavyweight prospect Chris Daukaus enters the octagon against title contender Curtis Blaydes on Saturday Night at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. UFC fans looking to bet on the heavyweight fight can find the best value at the top UFC betting sites. While Florida sports betting is still not legal, the Sunshine state can still be on UFC fights tonight at regulated online betting sites. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida and benefit from $6,375 in betting bonuses.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

The best Florida sportsbooks are giving away free bets and UFC betting bonuses to MMA fans. With Blaydes gunning for his shot at the heavyweight title this year, the top UFC betting sites are boosting players’ bankrolls on Saturday night.

Below, we’ll go over the best Florida sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Daukaus vs Blaydes Fight – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Daukaus vs Blaydes Fight

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida

While Florida sports betting is not legal, the best UFC betting sites are welcoming residents in the Sunshine State with better fight odds, bigger betting bonuses and free bets for Saturday’s heavyweight fight.

Check out the list below for simple instructions on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida.

Pick a FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Blaydes vs Daukaus Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205

205 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus 📊 UFC Stats: Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0

Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes (-475) | Daukaus (+375)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Curtis Blaydes comes into the ring on Saturday night as a heavy favorite at -475 odds. The Illinois native looks to take Chris Daukaus in his 16th career win. Daukaus is a major underdog at +375 odds in this fight.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC Fight Night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus at BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Blaydes is looking for another shot at the heavyweight title at the No.4 rank. The Illinois native looks to take Daukaus in under two rounds on Saturday night. While one of the top 10 heavyweight prospects Daukaus is trying to bounce back from a loss in his last match against Derrick Lewis.

For more information about Bladyes and Daukaus including UFC bio, record and stats, scroll down below.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: United States

Height: 6’4 (193 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203 cm)

Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 15-3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)

Chris Daukaus— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9 Heavyweight

Age: 28

Country: England

Height: 6’5 (196 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 12-4-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (83% of wins)

The Best Florida Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

UFC bettors looking for the best value on Saturday’s fight can start by signing up to top MMA betting sites. With excellent odds on a wide variety of props including method of victory, round betting, and more. Florida residents have a chance to cash in on better bets than the traditional moneyline. The best UFC betting sites are also boosting bankrolls for Blaydes vs Daukaus.

To learn more about the best Florida sports betting bonuses available for UFC Fight Night, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Coming in with the knockout, BetOnline offers Florida residents the best UFC betting bonuses, free bets and fight odds for Daukaus vs Blaydes. For UFC Fight Night, Florida residents can receive up to $1,000 in free MMA betting bonuses. In addition, new members also are rewarded with two risk-free UFC bets including a players prop and in-play bet for UFC Fight Night.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to claim your free Florida sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Daukaus vs Blaydes

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC 272 Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Swing-for-the-fences at XBet with the best UFC betting bonuses and live fight odds for Daukaus vs Blaydes. One of the best Florida sports betting apps, XBet is offering $500 in free UFC bets to new members on their initial deposit. The online sportsbook is also offering a wide variety of UFC betting bonuses including weekly reloads and rebates to new and existing members.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free Blaydes vs Daukaus bets at XBet, one of the best UFC betting sites.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida online gambling sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus, MyBookie offers the best fight odds. UFC bettors looking to take advantage of a wide variety of UFC Fight Night props can visit MyBookie for excellent prop odds including method of victory, round betting, and more. Florida residents will receive $1,000 in free UFC bets on their first deposit at MyBookie for Saturday’s fight.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click to receive your free MyBookie betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night down below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in Florida

In a very lopsided fight, Blaydes is the heavy favorite heading into Saturday’s fight. While Blaydes has the physical advantage, Daukaus is the better boxer. The Philadelphia fighter can be quick using his athletic ability to bounce in and out of range and landing fast boxing combinations. His speed will be effective for him to create opportunities and negate the takedown attempts by Blaydes. If Daukaus can continually avoid takedowns during the course of the fight, his chances are higher as an underdog than the books set him at. Take Dauhaus on the moneyline.

Click on the button below to place your free Blaydes vs Daukaus bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.