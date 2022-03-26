How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

UFC betting sites in Illinois are offering free combat sports betting offers for Illinois sports betting fans looking to get in on tonight’s UFC betting action. Illinois sports betting has experienced a massive surge in popularity since sportsbooks became legal and regulated in the state just over two years ago. Now, Illinois residents can bet on UFC fight night easier than ever before. Saturday’s main event sees #4 ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes take on the #9 ranked Chris Daukaus, live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Illinois, while cashing in on great betting offers.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Illinois

The best Illinois sportsbooks for betting on the UFC are offering great promotions for Illinois residents this weekend.

Pick an IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Blaydes vs Daukaus Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Illinois UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Illinois

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 19th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Blaydes vs Daukaus

📊 UFC Records: Blaydes (15-3) vs. Daukaus (12-4)

Blaydes (15-3) vs. Daukaus (12-4) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes -475 | Daukaus +375

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

It’s a top-ranked UFC heavyweight bout that headlines a stellar UFC Fight Night card from Columbus, Ohio on Saturday. Curtis Blaydes comes in as the steep betting favorite, which is familiar territory for the junior college wrestling standout, who has been lined as the betting favorite in each of his fourteen UFC appearances. To learn more about the odds for this Saturday’s main event, check out the tables below from BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes is the -475 betting favorite in this match-up with Chris Daukaus lined as the +375 long-shot underdog

Moneyline Odds Play Curtis Blaydes -475 Chris Daukaus +375

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Blaydes vs Daukaus

The current betting total for this match-up via BetOnline is set at ‘1.5 Rounds’ with the ‘Over’ heavily juiced at odds of -205.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 Rounds -205 Under 1.5 Rounds +165

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC Stats — Blaydes vs Daukaus

As is the case when betting on any other sport, statistical betting trends, win/loss records, and key biographical information is always key to be aware of before placing your bets on the UFC. Let’s break down the applicable information and statistical data for this week’s main event featuring Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukuas.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 31

Born: Naperville, Illinois

Height: 6’4

Reach: 80″

UFC Record: 10-3-1

Chris Daukaus — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 32

Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Height: 6’3

Reach: 76″

UFC Record: 4-1

UFC Betting Trends — Blaydes vs Daukaus

The betting favorite has cashed at a remarkable 77% rate in the UFC heavyweight division since the start of last year, going 37-11 for +9.34 units profit on the moneyline in that stretch. Meanwhile, of those last 48 fights contested in the UFC heavyweight division, over half of them have gone ‘Under’ the betting total. The Under has gone 26-22 for +2.65 units profit in the UFC heavyweight division since the start of last year.

Illinois sports betting fans looking to back the home-state heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes tonight may need to find an alternative market to do so. The Illinois native is lined as a steep betting favorite on the moneyline, which may make it a challenge for those who wish to back the NIU alumn. Luckily Illinois sportsbooks have a number of great alternative markets for UFC betting. Wager on the exact method of victory, round by round props, or even if the fight will go the distance.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in Illinois

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukuas is the main event of UFC Columbus on Saturday, as the number four ranked heavyweight is looking to string together back-to-back wins after taking a brutal KO loss to Derrick Lewis back in February of last year. While Chris Daukaus does not have the knock-out power that Derrick Lewis possesses, he still offers up a decent striking threat that the wrestling-centered heavyweight Blaydes must be aware of. Apart from Derrick Lewis, and current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Chris Daukuas has defeated every UFC fighter that has been put in front of him. However, in all three of those stoppage losses, Blaydes was the strong betting favorite, just as he is on Saturday vs Chris Daukuas. While Curtis Bladyes likely gets the job done more times than not in this match-up, it is an absurd proposition by the oddsmakers to set Blaydes’s chances of winning in the range that it is currently. With that, you have to take the underdog in this match-up, and bet Chris Daukuas at the juicy +375 odds at BetOnline.

