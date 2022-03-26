How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus will be live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday March 26. Chris Daukaus will be entering the octagon with Curtis “Razor” Blaydes as the main event fight. For MMA fans looking to get in on the action, the best UFC betting sites are boosting bank rolls ahead of Saturday’s fight. While Ohio sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on UFC Fight Night online. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio and claim $6,375 in free UFC bets.

Ohio UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ohio

🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205

205 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus 📊 UFC Stats: Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0

Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes (-475) | Daukaus (+375)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Curtis Blaydes comes into the ring on Saturday night as a heavy favorite at -475 odds. The Illinois native looks to take Chris Daukaus in his 16th career win. Daukaus is a major underdog at +375 odds in this fight.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC Fight Night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus at BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus

Blaydes is the heavy favorite coming in at -475 odds. Gunning for another chance at a title shot, Blaydes is looking for his first win in 2022. Meanwhile, Daukaus is coming off a loss against Derrick Lewis. Daukaus enters the ring on Saturday at +375 odds at BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Chris Daukaus +375 Curtis Blaydes -475

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Blaydes vs Daukaus

One of the best Ohio sports betting sites, BetOnline has set the total rounds at 1.5 for this fight. For a complete breakdown of the fight odds, check out the chart below.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -205 Under 1.5 +165

UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card: 7pm EST

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)

Prelims: 4pm EST

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus

After a decision win over Jairzinho Rozentruik, Blaydes is knocking on the door of a title shot. While Daukaus is coming off a disappointing TKO loss to Derrick Lewis.

For more information about each fighter’s bio, record and UFC stats, scroll down below.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: United States

Height: 6’4 (193 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203 cm)

Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 15-3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)

Chris Daukaus— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9 Heavyweight

Age: 28

Country: England

Height: 6’5 (196 cm)

Reach: 78” (198 cm)

Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 12-4-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (83% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in Ohio

Curtis Blaydes has a physical advantage of 1” height and 4” reach over Chris Daukaus. It will be a competitive fight if Daukaus stays on his feet. Blaydes leads all heavyweights in total takedown landed with 6.27 takedowns per 15 minutes, 53% success rate. The Illinois native, lands 3.44 strikes per a minute and only absorbs 1.65 per a minute. While there is little value in taking Blaydes on the moneyline, this fight is unlikely to go the distance. Take Blaydes by TKO, round 2.

