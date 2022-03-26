How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus will be live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday March 26. Chris Daukaus will be entering the octagon with Curtis “Razor” Blaydes as the main event fight. For MMA fans looking to get in on the action, the best UFC betting sites are boosting bank rolls ahead of Saturday’s fight. While Ohio sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on UFC Fight Night online. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio and claim $6,375 in free UFC bets.
The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
The best Ohio sportsbooks are offering UFC bettors free bets, sports betting bonuses and competitive fight night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus.
Below, we’ll rank the best Ohio Sports betting sites for Blaydes vs Daukaus.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight
- BetUS OH Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus For Daukaus vs Blaydes Fight
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio
While UFC fans are still waiting on the Ohio sports betting market, the best UFC betting sites are welcoming new members with better fight odds, big sports betting bonuses and free bets.
For a complete breakdown on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio, check out the list below.
- Pick a OH betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Blaydes vs Daukaus
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
Ohio UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ohio
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: 205
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus
- 📊 UFC Stats: Blaydes 15-3-0 | Daukaus 14-2-0
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blaydes (-475) | Daukaus (+375)
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
Curtis Blaydes comes into the ring on Saturday night as a heavy favorite at -475 odds. The Illinois native looks to take Chris Daukaus in his 16th career win. Daukaus is a major underdog at +375 odds in this fight.
Check out the chart below for the best UFC Fight Night odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus at BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.
UFC Fight Odds for Blaydes vs Daukaus
Blaydes is the heavy favorite coming in at -475 odds. Gunning for another chance at a title shot, Blaydes is looking for his first win in 2022. Meanwhile, Daukaus is coming off a loss against Derrick Lewis. Daukaus enters the ring on Saturday at +375 odds at BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Chris Daukaus
|+375
|Curtis Blaydes
|-475
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Blaydes vs Daukaus
One of the best Ohio sports betting sites, BetOnline has set the total rounds at 1.5 for this fight. For a complete breakdown of the fight odds, check out the chart below.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 1.5
|-205
|Under 1.5
|+165
UFC Fight Night Card
Main Card: 7pm EST
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)
- Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight)
- Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)
- Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (Welterweight
- Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (Heavyweight)
Prelims: 4pm EST
- Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)
- Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin (Welterweight)
- Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (Lightweight)
- Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa (Women’s Bantamweight)
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa (Bantamweight)
- Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak (Flyweight)
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin (Middleweight)
- Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza (Featherweight)
UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus
After a decision win over Jairzinho Rozentruik, Blaydes is knocking on the door of a title shot. While Daukaus is coming off a disappointing TKO loss to Derrick Lewis.
For more information about each fighter’s bio, record and UFC stats, scroll down below.
Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #4 Heavyweight
- Age: 31
- Country: United States
- Height: 6’4 (193 cm)
- Reach: 80″ (203 cm)
- Weight 261 lbs (119.3 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 15-3-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (60% of wins)
Chris Daukaus— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #9 Heavyweight
- Age: 28
- Country: England
- Height: 6’5 (196 cm)
- Reach: 78” (198 cm)
- Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 12-4-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (83% of wins)
The Best Ohio Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
MMA fans in Ohio looking to bet on UFC fights tonight can find better value at offshore sportsbooks. With big UFC betting bonuses, competitive fight odds, free bets, Ohio bettors can boost their bankroll ahead of Saturday’s fight and bet on Daukaus vs Blaydes for free.
For more information on the best Ohio sports betting bonuses available for Blaydes vs Daukaus, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best Ohio sports betting sites for UFC Fight Night, BetOnline offers a wide variety of betting bonuses and free MMA bets. Ahead of Saturday’s fight, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in UFC betting bonuses to new members on their first deposit. The Buckeye State can also cash in two free UFC bets for Blaydes vs Daukaus including a player props and in-play bet.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click on the button below to claim your free Ohio sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.
2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Daukaus vs Blaydes
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC 272 Betting In Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
With Daukaus vs Blaydes fight at Nationwide Arena, MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night for free in Ohio. Unlike other Ohio online gambling sites, XBet offers one of the best live UFC Fight Night odds in the state. UFC bettors can cash in on great odds and maximize their profits in-play. New members also receive $500 in UFC betting bonuses on their first deposit at XBet.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim your free UFC betting bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds In Ohio
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to UFC Fight Night odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. One of the best Ohio sports betting apps, MyBookie takes less vig on UFC betting lines. Ohio bettors can find the best Blaydes vs Daukaus odds at MyBookie. The Ohio sportsbook also is handing out $1,000 in free UFC bets to new members on their first deposit.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim your free Ohio sports betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night this weekend.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Blaydes vs Daukaus in Ohio
Curtis Blaydes has a physical advantage of 1” height and 4” reach over Chris Daukaus. It will be a competitive fight if Daukaus stays on his feet. Blaydes leads all heavyweights in total takedown landed with 6.27 takedowns per 15 minutes, 53% success rate. The Illinois native, lands 3.44 strikes per a minute and only absorbs 1.65 per a minute. While there is little value in taking Blaydes on the moneyline, this fight is unlikely to go the distance. Take Blaydes by TKO, round 2.
Click on the button below to place your free Blaydes vs Daukaus bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.