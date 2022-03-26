Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Fight Odds, Preview, and Free UFC Picks

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso is the co-main for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 205, live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Scotland’s Joanne Wood will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday, after taking a rough submission loss to Taila Santos back in November of last year.

Meanwhile, Alex Grasso has only fought twice since the start of COVID-19, which has left the female Mexican fighting sensation sidelined with inactivity due to numerous setbacks caused by the pandemic and travel restrictions. Grasso comes in as the strong -250 favorite against Joanne Wood on Saturday, who will look to avoid taking three losses in a row for the first time in her career.

Continue reading to find out the best fight odds and best bets for Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso and UFC Fight Night 205.

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso 📊 Records: Joanne Wood (7-7 UFC) | Alexa Grasso (5-3 UFC)

Joanne Wood (7-7 UFC) | Alexa Grasso (5-3 UFC) 📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

March 26th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 9 PM EST

Approx 9 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ | TSN

ESPN+ | TSN 🏟 Venue: Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio 🎲 Fight Odds: Joanne Wood (+210) vs. Alexa Grasso (-250)

UFC Odds — Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Fight Odds

Alexa Grasso comes in as the steep -250 betting favorite over Joanne Wood on Saturday. Grasso has been lined as the betting favorite in all but one of her eight UFC appearances, holding a record of 5-2 in those seven trips to the octagon. Meanwhile, Joanne Wood comes in as the long-shot underdog, lined at odds of +210. Wood is no stranger to being the plus-money fighter in her UFC career, as the Scot has been lined as the underdog in 7 of her last 12 octagon appearances.

When betting on the UFC, it’s always good to have the best fight odds available. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of UFC betting odds for Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso via BetOnline, one of the very best sites for UFC betting.



Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Preview

Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso is a battle between two high-level female flyweights that have both taken on a ton of adversity as of late. Wood is 1-3 in her last four UFC appearances, a streak that includes a heartbreaking upset loss to Jennifer Maia, as well as a razor-thin split decision loss to Lauren Murphy back at UFC 263 last summer. In that stretch, Alexa Grasso has only had two UFC appearances, winning both bouts by way of decision. While Grasso looked sharp in her most recent octagon appearances, the same can not be said about Joanne Wood, who is far better than what her 7-7 UFC record indicates. While Grasso has faced high-level competition in her UFC run, Joanne Wood is a unique striker with good range and great kickboxing skills, which may give the Mexican flyweight prospect fits early on. To find out our best bets on Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso, continue reading as we explore the most applicable UFC betting trends related to this match-up.

UFC Betting Trends — Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso

Over the last two years of her UFC career, Joanne Wood has lost two of her last four fights by way of stoppage. As for Alexa Grasso, the gentle Mexican warrior has gone the distance in each of her last four UFC appearances, with decisions wins in three of those four bots.

UFC Betting Trends – Women’s Flyweight Division

The Under has gone 33-49 for +10.4 units profit at Women’s Flyweight since 2020

The Women’s Flyweight underdog has gone 33-48-1 for +10.3 units profit since 2020

56 of 110 UFC fights in 2022 have ended inside the distance

Free UFC Picks — Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso Best Bets

The betting market looks to be writing off Joanne Wood in this match-up against Alexa Grasso, which may be a little bit premature. Wood has fallen out of favor in the UFC rankings, but the Scottish flyweight should not be taken lightly. Grasso is a smooth striker but has struggled to find her range in previous fights, which may cause problems early on if Wood is able to find her rhythm off the hop. While it’s not exactly a spot that has us rushing to the betting window, there is still a fair bit of value in backing both Wood and the Under 2.5 rounds prop in this match-up, both at odds of greater than 2-1. Try your luck on the underdog and the under in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 205.

