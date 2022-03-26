Rays acquire outfielder Harold Ramirez and Mariners sign Sergio Romo

There were two intriguing Major League Baseball transactions on Friday. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Chicago Cubs in a trade for second base prospect Esteban Quiroz according to CBS Sports, while the Seattle Mariners have signed relief pitcher Sergio Romo to a one-year contract worth $2 million according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Ramirez is a native of Cartagena, Colombia. At 27 years of age, he has spent two seasons with the Miami Marlins and last season with Cleveland. Ramirez was then traded from Cleveland to Chicago for cash considerations on November 22, 2021. In 99 games, 361 plate appearances and 339 at bats last season, Ramirez scored 33 runs, and had seven home runs and 41 runs batted in for a batting average of .268. He also had 91 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 14 walks, 135 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .305, and a slugging percentage of .398. Ramirez’s triple came in a 3-1 Cleveland loss to the Baltimore Orioles on June 4.

Ramirez also had a two-home run game on June 19 in a 6-3 Cleveland loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 19. It was the first multi-home run game of his Major League career.

Romo is a native of Brawley, California, and 39 years of age. He has spent 14 seasons in the Major Leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics. Last season in Oakland, Romo pitched 66 games, had a record of one win and one loss, with an earned run average of 4.67.

Romo was an All-Star with the Giants in 2013. That year he posted a record of five wins and eight losses, an earned run average of 2.54 and a career high 38 saves.

While with the Giants, Romo was part of three teams that won the World Series. He was victorious in 2010, 2012, and 2014.