After slaying No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, Arkansas has become one of the Cinderella stories of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks entered March Madness with +6600 odds but have since dropped to just +1200 at BetOnline, the best sportsbook to place your March Madness bets during the Elite Eight. Below, we’ll let you know what the sharps are betting in the Duke vs Arkansas game. We’ll also take a look at the March Madness odds and give out our best bets for the Duke vs Arkansas Elite Eight matchup.

Duke vs Arkansas Preview | How to Watch the Elite Eight

Before we get started, let’s go over how to watch the Duke vs Arkansas game, alone with some other key information about the most highly-anticipated Elite Eight games.

📊 Records: Duke (31-6) vs Arkansas (28-8)

Duke (31-6) vs Arkansas (28-8) 📅 Date: March 26, 2022

March 26, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:49 pm ET

8:49 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 🎲 Elite Eight Odds: Duke -3.5 | Arkansas +3.5

March Madness Elite Eight Betting Odds | Duke vs Arkansas Odds

The Duke vs Arkansas odds were released shortly after the Blue Devils pulled out a win versus Texas Tech. Duke opened as 4.0-point favorites but the original point spread has since been bet down to 3.5-points. With early line movement, sharp bettors will be getting in a little extra action during the Arkansas vs Duke game.

Below, we’ll take a look at the Elite Eight odds from BetOnline, one of the top sportsbooks to place bets on the March Madness Elite Eight games.

*March Madness Elite Eight betting odds from BetOnline

Sharp Betting Action on Duke vs Arkansas | Sharp Money Tracker

According to sources, 76% of the betting handle and 66% of all bets have come in on Duke at DraftKings sportsbook. Despite those marks, the spread has moved a half-point in Arkansas’ favor, a clear signal that the sharp betting action is on the Razorbacks for tonight’s game.

At +150 odds, Arkansas offers a lot more value than the Blue Devils, who are priced at -145.

Elite Eight Predictions | Duke vs Arkansas Best Bets

March Madness has given college basketball fans an endless string of upsets, so bettors shouldn’t expect any smooth sailing in the Elite Eight, Arkansas is coming off of an emotional win over Gonzaga but it’s hard to see the Razorbacks knocking off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in a span of three days. Duke enters as a slight favorite but the Blue Devils actually have a much bigger edge on paper. They led the ACC on offense and defense and should be able to give Arkansas fits on the offensive glass. Take the Blue Devils to cover the spread (-110) in the Elite Eight on Saturday night.

