March Madness continued earlier this weekend, as No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona went down in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. After knocking off Arizona, No. 5 seed Houston comes into the Elite Eight with the best odds to win March Madness. The Cougars also find themselves as 2.5-favorites to beat Villanova in the Elite Eight. In this article, we’ll tell you where the sharp money is going on Villanova vs Houston and give out our best March Madness Elite Eight betting picks.

With expectations starting to mount, can Houston remain focused in what is essentially a home game versus Villanova at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas?

How to Watch the Elite Eight | Villanova vs Houston Game Information

Below, we’ll break down some important information about one of the most highly-anticipated Elite Eight games.

March Madness Elite Eight Betting Odds | Villanova vs Houston Odds

Next, we’ll break down the Villanova vs Houston odds from BetOnline, one of the best sports betting sites for March Madness. The best sportsbook to place your March Madness bets on the Elite Eight, BetOnline offers early NCAA Tournament betting lines and the best college basketball odds, plus three free plays for the Elite Eight.

Check out the Houston vs Villanova odds below.

The Best Sportsbooks for March Madness Betting

Sharp Money Tracker | Sharp Betting Action on Villanova vs Houston

It appears the early sharp betting action is coming in on Villanova. According to sources, 60% of the point spread bets at DraftKings are coming in on Houston but the spread has held strong at just +2.5. While the moneyline offers more value at +125, the smartest play here looks like taking the higher seed with the points.

Bet with the sharp money and take Villanova +2.5 (-110) in this Elite Eight matchup.

Elite Eight Predictions | Villanova vs Houston Best Bets

Villanova has continuity and experience, which should help the Wildcats pull off the upset in this game. These two teams play contrasting styles. While Houston doesn’t take a lot of 3-pointers, Villanova tends to make its living from beyond the arc. Senior Collin Gillespie has been one of the best guards in all of college basketball this season and he leads the Wildcats’ attack from long-range. Look for Villanova to light up the scoreboard from deep in this one on their way to the Final Four.

Take Villanova to win on the moneyline (+125) at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.