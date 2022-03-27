Arizona Diamondbacks Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Arizona Diamondbacks | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL West as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL West LA Dodgers 97.5 San Diego Padres 88.5 San Francisco Giants 85.5 Colorado Rockies 68.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be coming into the MLB season needing the most wins in the NL West to profit for bettors. Considering that the Dodgers have arguably the best roster that baseball has ever seen, it certainly makes sense why BetOnline has them needing nearly 100 wins on the year.

Arizona Diamondbacks Win Total | Best Diamondbacks Win Total Bets

The Arizona Diamondbacks will need to win over 66.5 games in order for bettors to profit in the 2022 season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t even come close to that record last season, finishing with a record of 52-110. They had one of the worst records in baseball last season, and it doesn’t appear that will change this year.

Ketel Marte, David Peralta, Christian Walker, Pavin Smith, Nick Ahmed, and a few other above-average players will make up the Diamondbacks’ lineup. Madison Bumgarner, Zach Davies, and Zac Gallen will make up their rotation, which is a little thin.

When looking at their squad, they appear to be a club that could be capable of winning 67 games.

However, given that the Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants roughly 60 times this season, it appears improbable that they will win more than 10 to 15 of them. Those are not only three of the top teams in the National League Division, but three of the best teams in all of baseball, with legitimate World Series chances.

Personally, I think the Arizona Diamondbacks don’t have a chance of winning more than 66.5 games. The main reason I don’t believe this Diamondbacks club has a chance is that there isn’t going to be a single easy game in the NL West for this team to play.

Despite the fact that we’ve already discussed the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres, the Colorado Rockies are still a club to fear since they have a few power bats and a lineup that can truly explode at any time. Obviously, the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants will be the main contenders in this division, but the Rockies will be even better than they have been in recent seasons.