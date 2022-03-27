Atlanta Braves Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Atlanta Braves are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Atlanta Braves | Win Total

Below, we'll break down the win totals in the NL East as a whole.

Teams Win Totals NL East
NY Mets 89.5
Atlanta Braves 89.5
Philadelphia Phillies 82.5
Miami Marlins 76.5
Washington Nationals 71.5

2022 NL East Win Total Favorites – Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are both going to be coming into the MLB season tied with an 89.5 season win total according to BetOnline. When factoring in the type of roster that the New York Mets have, it definitely makes sense. When also factoring in the type of season the Atlanta Braves had a year ago and coming off a World Series title, they also make sense.

Atlanta Braves Win Total | Best Braves Win Total Bets

Despite the fact that the Atlanta Braves will enter the 2022 season as World Series champions, I believe there are some concerns about this squad.

Their decision to let Freddie Freeman go isn’t as bizarre as it appears because they were able to replace him with Matt Olson. But, Freddie Freeman is one of the best players in baseball, and he has spent his whole career in Atlanta. He’s someone who the fans and the clubhouse loves, which makes me worried about the future without him.

When you look at the Atlanta Braves roster, you can see that they are more than capable of duplicating their success from last season. They’ll welcome back Ronald Acuna Jr, who missed the majority of last season due to an ACL tear, as well as Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, and a few other high-level players.

We must also consider the fact that Atlanta will welcome Marcell Ozuna back following his domestic violence incident a year ago. Although some may disagree with some of Marcell Ozuna’s actions off the field, there is no disputing the type of talent he possesses on the field. Ozuna has the potential to smash 25 or more home runs in a season, leading him to be a valuable addition to this team.

Everything I’ve mentioned so far would lead me to believe that the Braves would win 90 games next season, but I don’t believe that this team will repeat its success from a year ago.

The Atlanta Braves will be playing against a star-studded New York Mets squad almost 20 times next season, with the Braves likely winning only approximately 10 of those games, leading to them just missing that win total in my opinion.

I believe the Braves will finish somewhere in the 85-87 win range.