Baltimore Orioles Win Total – Best Bets Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Baltimore Orioles are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Baltimore Orioles | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the AL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals AL East BetOnline Free Play NY Yankees 92,5 Toronto Blue Jays 91.5 Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 Boston Red Sox 85.5 Baltimore Orioles 61.5

2022 AL East Win Total Favorites – New York Yankees

Although this might sound like a surprise to some, the New York Yankees are going to be coming in with the highest win total for the American League East this year according to BetOnline. The Yankees need to win 93 games for bettors to profit. Considering that the Yankees didn’t make the type of moves that people were hoping for during the offseason, bettors can definitely view this as a surprise.

Baltimore Orioles Total | Best Orioles Win Total Bets

The Baltimore Orioles will enter the 2022 season with the lowest predicted victory total in the American League East.

When you consider that the AL East is perhaps baseball’s finest division, it doesn’t appear that the Orioles will be able to surpass that figure. The Orioles just need 62 wins to make bettors money, but looking at their roster, it doesn’t appear that this team will be able to achieve that goal.

The Baltimore Orioles have a few intriguing players on their roster. While Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, John Means, Anthony Santander, and a few other players are all above-average MLB players, the rest of their roster is far from it, and their lack of bullpen and rotation pieces is a huge concern.

The Orioles had a 52-win season last year, and they didn’t do anything in the offseason to improve their team. When compared to other clubs in the American League East, the Orioles did not do nearly enough to remain competitive.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox each made some tremendous offseason moves to improve their teams, and the Yankees and Rays will always be top-tier teams.

If the previous several seasons are any indication of what kind of season Baltimore will have, they won’t be able to achieve much success.

Personally, I do not believe the Baltimore Orioles will win more than 60 games this season. I believe they’ll end somewhere around the 52-55 mark like they did last season.