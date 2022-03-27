Best Actress Odds for the 2022 Academy Awards | 2022 Oscars Odds

Updates

The 94th Academy Awards takes place Sunday, March 27th from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Oscar odds have been posted at the top US sportsbooks since nominations were announced back in February. Since then, stand out favorites have emerged in a number of categories, including Jessica Chastain, who is the short betting favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

Jessica Chastain is a -155 betting favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actress this year for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker, in the biographical film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. To find out the full betting odds for Best Actress for this year’s Academy Awards, check out the table below.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 BetOnline logo
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 BetOnline logo
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 BetOnline logo
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 BetOnline logo
Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900 BetOnline logo

Jessica Chastain Odds on Favorite to Win Best Actress | 2022 Oscars Odds

Jessica Chastain is the odds on favorite to win the Oscar for Best Actress this year. Chastain is a three time Oscar nominee, with a previous Best Actress nomination for Zero Dark Thirty (2012), and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for The Help (2011). Jessica Chastain has never won an Oscar, but is lined as the stand out favorite to do so for her role in the biological drama film directed by Michael Showalter based on a documentary of the same name from the year 2000. The film is based on the story of Tammy Faye Bakker, an American evangelist, and television personality. Chastain is credited as a producer on the film, which has landed her a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award in the same category so far this year.

Nicole Kidman is now a 6-1 long-shot to win for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Ball in the biographical drama Being the Ricardos. Kidman was at the top of the odds board when the nominations were first announced back in February. Since then, Kidman’s odds have swelled while Chastain has become the stand out favorite, with a $100 bettor turning a profit of +$64 with a winning wager on Chastain to take home the Oscar on Sunday night.

Best Actress Oscar Prediction | Best 2022 Oscars Bets

The sudden market move on Jessica Chastain indicates the Sacramento born actress and film producer is poised to pick up her first Oscar on Sunday evening. While there is still a very real chance of an upset taking place, Chastain’s late surge on the odds board is not something that a smart gambler should not be betting against. While late market movement on the Oscars is not always a ‘sure thing’ indicator that a certain nominee is going to win the award they are up for. It is, however, far easier to chase steam in special markets such as entertainment awards, as strict betting limits prevent any type of Hollywood insider or sharp gambler from influencing the market with their money alone.

While the current odds of -155 on Jessica Chastain winning the Oscar for Best Actress are not exactly mouth watering, there is practically no case to be made for betting on any of her competitors. It’s a rare ‘chalk or pass’ position, and although -155 is not an ideal price, there is likely far more of a chance that Chastain takes home the golden statue than what the odds and implied probability are indicating.

Bet Jessican Chastain to win Best Actress.

Al Odds
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
