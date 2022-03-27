Best MLB Future Bet To Win The AL Central

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win the AL Central division. The division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the Minnesota Twins are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

AL Central | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the AL Central division this year.

Teams Odds to Win AL Central BetOnline Free Play Chicago White Sox -225 Detroit Tigers +550 Minnesota Twins +700 Cleveland Guardians +1000 Kansas City Royals +1200

2022 AL East Favorite – Chicago White Sox

After a few years of dominating the regular season and failing to make any sort of run in the playoffs, the Chicago White Sox are still going to be coming into the season as the AL Central favorites at -225 according to BetOnline. When thinking about it, it still makes sense despite their recent playoff droughts.

AL Central Prediction | Best AL East Bets

The AL Central is one of the more interesting divisions in all of baseball. The White Sox are clearly the best team in the division at the moment, but the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins made some impressive moves throughout the offseason that should help them compete in the division this year.

Personally, the best bet that I’m going to go with this year in the AL Central is for the Minnesota Twins to win the division. When factoring in the type of moves the Minnesota Twins were able to make this year, I think this team has plenty of potential.

They were able to add undoubtedly the best shortstop in baseball in Carlos Correa, and they also have a star in Byron Buxton who should hopefully be able to stay healthy for a full year this season.

I do have some questions about the Minnesota Twins pitching staff, but they do have a few key guys in Kenta Maeda, Sonny Gray, and a few other average to above-average pictures.

If Minnesota can find a way to limit runs on the mound, they should be able to win this division in my opinion. A lineup that is going to feature Correa, Buxton, Max Kepler, Gio Urshela, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, and a few other guys who can really swing the bat, they should be able to find success.

Although the White Sox are going to be coming in as the favorites, and it is deserving, I do think that they’re going to have a little bit of a down here. They didn’t make many moves throughout the offseason, and with the other teams around them getting better, I think they should have definitely gone all-in and try to add a piece or two throughout the offseason.

Take the Twins (+700) at BetOnline