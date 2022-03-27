Best MLB Future Bet To Win The AL East

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win each division. The division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the New York Yankees are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value in the AL East, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

AL East | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the AL East Division this year.

Teams Odds to AL East BetOnline Free Play Tampa Bay Rays +215 New York Yankees +225 Toronto Blue Jays +225 Boston Red Sox +450 Baltimore Orioles +15000

2022 AL East Favorite – Tampa Bay Rays

The favor coming into the 2022 AL East is going to be at the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is going to be coming in at +250 according to BetOnline to win the division, and rightfully so. They’ve been one of the better teams in all of baseball for the past few seasons and are looking to continue the dominance that they’ve been able to provide the past few years.

AL East Prediction | Best AL East Bets

When factoring in it that the AL East is arguably the best division in baseball, it is tough to decide the winner. When looking at this division, there are easily four teams who could walk away with it. The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox aren’t just four teams who could win this division, but they’re four teams who could potentially win a World Series.

One team in particular that I do really like to put money on for a future bet is the New York Yankees to win the AL East.

The New York Yankees have had an interesting past few years. Any year that doesn’t end it end in a championship for this organization is certainly a disappointment, so we can say that the past 10-15 years have been a disappointment for this team.

A lot of the talk right now surrounding the Yankees is that they didn’t do enough in the offseason to really better their team. They made additions with Josh Donaldson, and a few other players, but there weren’t really any big splashes.

One thing that I would like to remind readers and bettors is that this team already has enough talent to go out and win a World Series. The biggest question about the Yankees and concern is going to be if they can go out there and get that job done. A team that offers Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, and a slew of other talented players, certainly has enough talent to win a World Series.

I think that this is the year that the Yankees are finally going to be able to put this thing altogether, and although they didn’t have the best offseason that they could have had, I’m going to take the Yankees to win the AL East.