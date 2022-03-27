Best MLB Future Bet To Win The AL West

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win the AL West division. The division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the Seattle Mariners are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

AL West | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the AL West division this year.

Teams Odds to Win AL West BetOnline Free Play Houston Astros -162 Los Angeles Angels +350 Seattle Mariners +450 Oakland A’s +1700 Texas Rangers +1700

2022 AL West Favorite – Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are going to be coming into the 2022 season as the favorite to win the AL West at – 162 according to BetOnline. Although the Astros did lose superstar Carlos Correa, they still do have a great chance of winning this division with their current roster.

AL West Prediction | Best AL West Bets

The AL West is one of the more interesting divisions in all of baseball. The Houston Astros are going to be coming in as a clear favorite in this one, and rightfully so. Although they did end up losing Carlos Correa, they still offer a roster of Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, and their elite pitching staff.

There are two teams in the AL West I actually do think could win the division outside of Houston. I definitely like the Seattle Mariners to win the division, but the Texas Rangers getting +1700 odds is definitely something that bettors should also think about putting some money on.

Personally, I think that the Seattle Mariners have a great chance to walk away with this division after they had an impressive season a year ago that almost saw them make the playoffs.

Seattle hasn’t made the playoffs in over 20 years, but they went out and made some incredible moves during the offseason. They were able to add the 2021 CY Young winner in Robbie Ray, then added Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier to their lineup.

If Seattle can continue playing the way that they were able to last year, and now even better with the additions of these guys, there’s no reason why they can’t win the AL West.

The AL West is still going to be a competitive division, because the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels, who might not be at the caliber of the other teams on paper, are still going to give other teams in that division a tough time.

I really like the Seattle Mariners to win this division this year considering that the Houston Astros aren’t going to be the powerhouse that they usually are. With the odds at +450, I’m going to be all over Seattle to win this division.