Best MLB Future Bet To Win The NL Central

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win the NL Central division. The division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

NL Central | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the NL Central division this year.

Teams Odds to Win NL Central BetOnline Free Play Milwaukee Brewers -140 Cincinnati Reds +185 St. Louis Cardinals +1000 Chicago Cubs +1100 Pittsburgh Pirates +3300

2022 NL Central Favorite – Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be coming into the 2022 season as the favorite to win the NL Central according to BetOnline. When thinking about the pitching staff that Milwaukee has, it certainly makes sense. They have one of, if not, the best pitching staff in all of baseball, and they should be able to continue the dominance that they found on the mound a season ago during this year.

NL Central Prediction | Best NL Central Bets

The NL Central is one of the weaker divisions in baseball. The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be coming in as a clear favorite, and it’s to be expected that the Cincinnati Reds will have much worse odds when the season starts due to all of the players that they did trade during the offseason recently.

One team that offers significant value in my opinion is the St. Louis Cardinals. No matter how good or bad the Saint Louis Cardinals roster is, they always have a team that is going to go out there and compete at a high level. St. Louis has been competing at the highest of levels for the past 10 years, and that shouldn’t change with the roster that they have this year.

St. Louis is going to offer a team that includes Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt, Dylan Carlson, and a few other high-level players.

One thing that does worry me a bit about the Cardinals is if they’re going to be able to get Jack Flaherty healthy by the first few months of the season. It’s to be expected that he won’t be on the mound for the first few weeks of the year due to an arm injury, and if that injury is going to be prolonged, St Louis probably won’t have that good of a chance of winning this thing just because of Milwaukee likely not having any bad stretches.

Although it is still unclear if Flaherty is going to return when they need him, St. Louis still has an above-average pitching staff with Adam Wainwright, Steven Matz, and an above-average bullpen.

What the type of success that Saint Louis has been able to find in the past decade and a half, it would make the most sense in my opinion to throw some money on them to win the division.