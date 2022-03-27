Best MLB Future Bet To Win The NL East

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win each division. The Division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the New York Mets are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value in the NL East, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

NL East | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the NL East Division this year.

Teams Odds to NL East BetOnline Free Play Atlanta Braves +140 New York Mets +155 Miami Marlins +1400 Philadelphia Phillies +1400 Washington Nationals +4500

2022 NL East Favorite – Atlanta Braves

The favorite coming into the season is going to be the Atlanta Braves at +140 according to BetOnline to win the National League East Division. Considering that this team is coming off at World Series, it makes perfect sense why they’re the favorites.

NL East Prediction | Best NL East Bets

Although the Atlanta Braves are going to be coming into the year hot off a World Series win, it might be a better option to put some money on the New York Mets. When factoring in all the types of moves that they made during the offseason, it’s pretty questionable why they aren’t the favorite to win the division.

The New York Mets playing in the NL East is certainly going to make it a bit tougher on them. If New York is going to win this division, they’re going to have to outplay the Atlanta Braves and some other decent teams in the division. Although the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies are getting very high odds to win the division, these are still two teams who could go on a decent run throughout the year and even take home the division.

The New York Mets were able to go out and add superstar pitcher Max Scherzer, elite hitter Starling Marte, Mark Cahna, Eduardo Escobar, and it’s rumored that they still aren’t done making moves.

A season ago, the Mets finished 77-85 and in third place of the NL East. The reason why they didn’t have the season that they were necessarily hoping for is that star pitcher Jacob deGrom went down with an injury in the middle of the year. Considering that Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher of all time, this was certainly a major issue for New York and it makes sense why they struggled towards the back end of the year.

The biggest question about the Mets is if they’re going to be able to stay healthy. There were some rumors that Max Scherzer’s arm was not feeling great during the MLB playoffs a year ago, which leads to some question marks about this team.

If both him and deGrom can stay healthy, the Mets should have the best chance of coming out of the NL East.