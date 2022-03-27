Best MLB Future Bet To Win The NL West

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about who you should pick to win each division. The division winner odds are all somewhat high right now, but the San Diego Padres are one of the teams that offer bettors significant value in the NL West, which is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

NL West | Odds to win the Division

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on championship odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the best odds to win the NL West Division this year.

Teams Odds to NL West BetOnline Free Play Los Angeles Dodgers -200 San Diego Padres +325 San Francisco Giants +425 Colorado Rockies +10000 Washington Nationals +10000

2022 NL West Favorite – Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers roster might be the best ever MLB roster ever assembled. They offer talent throughout the entire roster, and it would be likely that this team is not only going to win the division, but win a World Series. They will be the favorite according to BetOnline at -200.

NL West Prediction | Best NL West Bets

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball history on paper, the San Diego Padres aren’t too far behind them. Everybody is overlooking that the only reason the San Diego Padres did not have the season they wanted to a year ago is because of their injuries.

If San Diego can manage to stay healthy this season, they have as better of a chance of winning a World Series and the division as anybody else in baseball. Fernando Tatis is going to miss the first two months of the season, but once he returns, they should be able to get right back into action.

San Diego is loaded all throughout their roster, and they’re even adding back star pitcher Mike Clevenger, who has missed the past two years due to an injury.

Winning the NL West is going to be the toughest thing to do besides winning in the playoffs. The NL West is undoubtedly the best division in baseball, as it offers the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and an above-average San Francisco Giants team. Any of those teams have the ability to win it, but with the Padres having +325 odds, it makes sense to put some money on them.

The biggest question about San Diego is if they’re going to be able to get the job done when Fernando Tatis is not out there for the first few months. If they can find a way to just stay afloat in the division, they should be in a great position when he does return. They also have to make sure that they can keep some of their rotation healthy, because when the rotation is healthy, they have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.