Best NBA Player Props – Sunday 3/27

With the NBA season coming down to its last few weeks, there are going to be some tougher player prop bets that bettors can make due to a few reasons.

Considering that there could be a few late scratches in some of these games due to players resting towards the end of the year, bettors are always going to want to be safe and make sure that their parlays are going to get the most value for what they are betting. They don’t want to have to worry about voids happening, and even at some sportsbooks, one player not playing could cancel the whole bet.

There are a few interesting games for Sunday’s NBA slate: the New York Knicks will be taking on the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Washington Wizards, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on at the New Orleans Pelicans, the Utah Jazz will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks, and the Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best props that bettors could bet for Sunday’s games.

Best NBA Player Props – Sunday – March 27

Kristaps Porzingis – OVER 21.5 points(-125)

Kristaps Porzingis is set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday and to me, it’s the best bet of the night.

When factoring in that the Golden State Warriors have one of the worst interior defenses in all of the NBA, I think Kristaps Porzingis is a lock to have 22 or more points.

Ever since he was traded to the Washington Wizards, in his 10 games there, he’s averaging 21.2 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field.

Anthony Edwards – UNDER 20.5 point(-120)

Anthony Edwards is one of those guys who can either score 30 points on any given night or is going to come out and be extremely inefficient and not do the things that many people expect him to do.

On the season, he’s averaging 20.9 points per game, but he’s in a little bit of a scoring slump as of late as he hasn’t scored 20 points in any of his last three games.

The biggest reason why I like him to have under 20.5 points is that they’re going to be going up against the Boston Celtics. Boston has one of, if not, the best defense in all of the NBA, leaving me to think that Anthony Edwards is going to be shut down in this one and he won’t have over 20.5 points.

Alec Burks UNDER 2.5 threes(-190)

Although this isn’t going to give us the best odds, I can’t imagine that Alec Burks is going to be able to hit over 2.5 threes in this game. The biggest reason why I say that is because head coach Tom Thibodeau likes to mess around with the rotation sometimes, leading to him not always getting the shot attempts that he needs.

However, he has hit at least three three-pointers in his last four games, leading to this trend definitely being able to continue.

Personally, I think that this trend isn’t going to continue on Sunday, and he’s going to have less than three 3-pointers.

