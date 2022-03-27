Boston Red Sox Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Boston Red Sox are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Boston Red Sox | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the AL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals AL East BetOnline Free Play NY Yankees 92,5 Toronto Blue Jays 91.5 Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 Boston Red Sox 85.5 Baltimore Orioles 61.5

2022 AL East Win Total Favorites – New York Yankees

Although this might sound like a surprise to some, the New York Yankees are going to be coming in with the highest win total for the American League East this year according to BetOnline. The Yankees need to win 93 games for bettors to profit. Considering that the Yankees didn’t make the type of moves that people were hoping for during the offseason, bettors can definitely view this as a surprise.

Boston Red Sox Win Total | Best Red Sox Win Total Bets

Surprisingly, the Boston Red Sox will enter the season with the fourth-lowest win total in the American League East. To make money on their win total, the Red Sox must win 86 games.

This, in my opinion, is an exceedingly low amount for a squad with their level of talent. When you consider that the Red Sox have Rafael Devers, Kiki Hernandez, Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, and newly acquired Trevor Story, I believe they will easily surpass that figure.

The Red Sox won 92 games last season despite not having Chris Sale for most of the season, and not being a better team than they are now. With the signing of Trevor Story, the team gains a player that should contribute a few wins. Add in the fact that Sale should be able to play the full season, and it appears that Boston will win as many games as 90 games.

The fact that the Boston Red Sox play in the best division in baseball is the one thing that bothers me about them winning 86 games. The New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays are all clubs that have a chance to win not just this division, but the World Series as well.

Despite the fact that the Red Sox play in the strongest division in baseball, I believe they will easily surpass 85.5 wins next season.