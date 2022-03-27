Colorado Rockies Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Colorado Rockies are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Colorado Rockies| Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL West as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL West BetOnline Free Play LA Dodgers 97.5 San Diego Padres 88.5 San Francisco Giants 85.5 Colorado Rockies 68.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be coming into the MLB season needing the most wins in the NL West to profit for bettors. Considering that the Dodgers have arguably the best roster that baseball has ever seen, it certainly makes sense why BetOnline has them needing nearly 100 wins on the year.

Colorado Rockies Win Total | Best Rockies Win Total Bets

Despite the fact that the Rockies don’t have the best talent in baseball, they also play in arguably the strongest division in the game. The NL West is the biggest reason why they are unlikely to win nearly seventy games.

The Rockies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants almost 60 times in the National League West Division this year.

The Dodgers, Padres, and Giants are all much better than the Rockies, and all three have a legitimate shot of making the World Series, if not winning it.

The Rockies did make a few fascinating offseason moves by acquiring Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk, but it won’t be nearly enough for what this team needs.

The Rockies, interestingly enough, have a lineup that might compete in the NL West if they play their best baseball. Although Charlie Blackmon, Bryant, Ryan McMahon, Jose Iglesias, C.J. Cron, and a few other players are all above-average players, when compared to the rosters of the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants, it appears that this Rockies squad will struggle to be able to do much this year.

Personally, I’m going with the Rockies to win more than 68.5 games. The main reason I’m picking the Rockies to win this many games is that, despite the NL West’s competitive nature, I believe this team has a chance to compete because of where they play and the sort of lineup they’ll have.

Given that Coors Field is one of the best hitter ballparks in baseball, and the Rockies have a couple of guys who can leave the yard at any moment, they should be in good shape for the rest of the season.