How to Bet on the Oscars in CA | California Betting Offers

The 94th Annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 27th from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Oscar odds have been posted since nominations were announced last month. Will Smith is the strong betting favorite to win his first Oscar in the category of Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biographical sports film King Richard. Meanwhile, a dead heat has developed in the category for Best Picture, as both CODA and the Power of the Dog have gone back and forth as betting favorites for the coveted golden statue.

California online betting sites are widely popular, despite online gambling not being fully regulated as law in the State of California. Regardless of that, residents can still bet on the Oscars in California quite easily, all while cashing in on great exclusive betting offers from the top online betting sites. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in California, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Best Oscars Betting Sites for the 2022 Academy Awards

BetOnline – $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Academy Awards XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Oscars MyBookie – $1,000 Oscar Bonus to Bet on the Academy Awards BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the Oscars Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus

How to Bet on the Oscars in California

Betting on the Oscars in California is very popular, despite it not being fully legal in the Golden State. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Oscars in California, check out the instructions below.

Pick a CA betting site from this page Click the button to get your Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Place your free bets on the Oscars tonight

California Oscar Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in California

🏆 2022 Academy Awards

📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022

🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET

🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA

Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000

Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.

Actor – Movie Best Actor Odds BetOnline Free Play Will Smith – King Richard -900 Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog +450 Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom! +1200 Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth +4000 Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos +4000

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900

Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.

Movie Odds BetOnline Free Play The Power of the Dog -115 CODA -110 Belfast +1000 West Side Story +5000 King Richard +5000 Dune +5000 Drive My Car +5000 Don’t Look Up +10,000 Licorice Pizza +12,500 Nightmare Alley +15,000

The Best California Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards

California online betting apps offer a number of exclusive promotions for the 2022 Academy Awards. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in California, while cashing in on the very best betting offers for the Oscars, continue reading as we review the top California online betting sites available for the 2022 Academy Awards.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Academy Awards





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Oscar Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the leading California online betting site available for betting on the Oscars with Bitcoin and other crypto coins. California residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a special 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on the Oscars of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet California Oscar Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the Academy Awards in CA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Oscar Betting in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet makes betting on the Oscars in California as easy as it should be. Hailed as one of the most user-friendly California sportsbooks in the industry, XBet makes the process of placing wagers on the Oscars simple and easy to understand for the most novice bettors in the business. Residents who sign-up with XBet to bet on the Oscars in California will receive a special 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary ten-dollar casino gaming chip, just for registering.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Oscar Betting Bonus of $500

CA Oscar Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie California Oscar Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Oscars Tonight in CA





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Oscar Odds in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted California online betting sites available for betting on the Oscars, MyBookie is offering California residents a number of great promos for the 2022 Academy Awards. Sign-up now and receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as great Oscar odds and special props on the biggest entertainment event of the year. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Oscar Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Oscar Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with one of the most lucrative California Oscar betting offers by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards

The best bet to make on the 2022 Academy Awards is in the category of Best Picture. The Power of the Dog has sat atop the odds board since nominations were announced last month. Since then, the comedic family drama CODA has made a late surge on the betting board, with the two films sitting neck and neck heading into the red carpet ceremonies. CODA takes the musical genre to a place that has rarely been explored, in a movie that follows the story of a working-class, mostly deaf-family, and a young child of deaf adults who struggles to balance her own life’s ambitions and her family’s struggling fishing business.

While The Power of the Dog is a phenomenal western psychological, with subtle undertones on love, loss, and toxic masculinity. There is a certain substance that is lacking from the Jane Campion film in comparison to CODA, which is a deeply relatable film on many sociological levels. With this in mind, there is no wonder why CODA has taken late money, making it the best Oscar bet on the board at the current odds via BetOnline.

To place your free bet on the Oscars with BetOnline now, click the link below to get started.