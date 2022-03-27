How to Bet on the Oscars in FL | Florida Betting Offers

Bet on the Oscars in Florida this weekend as the 94th annual Academy Awards goes down from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 27th. The psychological western, The Power of the Dog, was the long-standing betting favorite to win the Oscar for Best Picture since nominations were announced back in February. However, since then, the comedic family drama CODA has made a late surge in the odds and is now neck and neck to win Best Picture.
While online gambling in Florida is still not state-regulated, residents can still bet on the Oscars while collecting a ton of free bets and promotional bonuses along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Florida, continue reading this article.
The Best Oscars Betting Sites for the 2022 Academy Awards
How to Bet on the Oscars in Florida
Online gambling in Florida is still not state law, despite being one of the most highly populated states in the U.S. Regardless of that, betting on the Oscars in Florida is still very possible, with just a few extra hurdles to overcome. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Oscars in Florida, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an FL betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Florida Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards
- Place your free bets on the Oscars tonight
Florida Oscar Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in Florida
- 🏆 2022 Academy Awards
- 📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022
- 🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC
- 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000
Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actor – Movie
|Best Actor Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Will Smith – King Richard
|-900
|Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog
|+450
|Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
|+1200
|Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
|+4000
|Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
|+4000
Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actress – Movie
|Best Actress Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
|-155
|Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
|+300
|Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
|+550
|Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
|+600
|Kristen Stewart – Spencer
|+900
Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.
|Movie
|Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|The Power of the Dog
|-115
|CODA
|-110
|Belfast
|+1000
|West Side Story
|+5000
|King Richard
|+5000
|Dune
|+5000
|Drive My Car
|+5000
|Don’t Look Up
|+10,000
|Licorice Pizza
|+12,500
|Nightmare Alley
|+15,000
The Best Florida Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards
Bet on the Oscars in Florida with a number of special offers for the 2022 Academy Awards. Florida betting apps offer a number of great betting markets on the Oscars, making it easier than ever before you bet on your favorite movies of the year. TO learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Florida while cashing in on exclusive betting offers, continue reading as we explore the top Florida betting sites for the 2022 Academy Awards.
BetOnline is the top Florida betting site when it comes to wagering on the 2022 Academy Awards. If you’re into cryptocurrency, BetOnline is one of the best Florida online gambling apps available for wagering with Bitcoin any other crypto coins. Florida residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.
Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards
The main event of the evening for Oscar betting fans is likely in the category of Best Picture. CODA has made a late surge on the betting board, creating a dead heat in the top category of the Academy Awards. The Power of the Dog has been the leading favorite to take the golden statue, but the psychological western lacks a certain level of a substance in contrast to CODA. With this in mind, chase the steam on this great coming-of-age film, and bet CODA to win Best Picture at odds of -110.
