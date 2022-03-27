How to Bet on the Oscars in FL | Florida Betting Offers

Bet on the Oscars in Florida this weekend as the 94th annual Academy Awards goes down from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 27th. The psychological western, The Power of the Dog, was the long-standing betting favorite to win the Oscar for Best Picture since nominations were announced back in February. However, since then, the comedic family drama CODA has made a late surge in the odds and is now neck and neck to win Best Picture.

While online gambling in Florida is still not state-regulated, residents can still bet on the Oscars while collecting a ton of free bets and promotional bonuses along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Florida, continue reading this article.

The Best Oscars Betting Sites for the 2022 Academy Awards

BetOnline – $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Academy Awards XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Oscars MyBookie – $1,000 Oscar Bonus to Bet on the Academy Awards BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the Oscars Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus

How to Bet on the Oscars in Florida

Online gambling in Florida is still not state law, despite being one of the most highly populated states in the U.S. Regardless of that, betting on the Oscars in Florida is still very possible, with just a few extra hurdles to overcome. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Oscars in Florida, check out the instructions below.

Pick an FL betting site from this page Click the button to get your Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Place your free bets on the Oscars tonight

Florida Oscar Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in Florida

🏆 2022 Academy Awards

📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022

🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET

🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA

Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000

Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.

Actor – Movie Best Actor Odds BetOnline Free Play Will Smith – King Richard -900 Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog +450 Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom! +1200 Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth +4000 Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos +4000

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900

Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.

Movie Odds BetOnline Free Play The Power of the Dog -115 CODA -110 Belfast +1000 West Side Story +5000 King Richard +5000 Dune +5000 Drive My Car +5000 Don’t Look Up +10,000 Licorice Pizza +12,500 Nightmare Alley +15,000

The Best Florida Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards

Bet on the Oscars in Florida with a number of special offers for the 2022 Academy Awards. Florida betting apps offer a number of great betting markets on the Oscars, making it easier than ever before you bet on your favorite movies of the year. TO learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Florida while cashing in on exclusive betting offers, continue reading as we explore the top Florida betting sites for the 2022 Academy Awards.

BetOnline Florida Free Bets — $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Academy Awards





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Oscar Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Florida betting site when it comes to wagering on the 2022 Academy Awards. If you’re into cryptocurrency, BetOnline is one of the best Florida online gambling apps available for wagering with Bitcoin any other crypto coins. Florida residents who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet Florida Oscar Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the Academy Awards in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Oscar Betting in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the best sites for Oscar betting in Florida. After almost ten years in the business, XBet has made a name for itself as one of the most easy-to-use and user-friendly betting platforms in the industry. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $500, and a free casino gaming chip worth up to $10, just for signing up.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Oscar Betting Bonus of $500

FL Oscar Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie Florida Oscar Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Oscars Tonight in FL





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Oscar Odds in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Get in on the Oscar betting action with MyBookie today and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000 now. MyBookie offers great loyalty rewards and risk-free bets on special events all year round. With weekly special event promotions and great betting markets on Oscar odds and other entertainment events, MyBookie is far and away one of the best Florida betting sites available for betting on the 2022 Academy Awards.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Oscar Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Oscar Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with one of the most lucrative Florida Oscar betting offers by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards

The main event of the evening for Oscar betting fans is likely in the category of Best Picture. CODA has made a late surge on the betting board, creating a dead heat in the top category of the Academy Awards. The Power of the Dog has been the leading favorite to take the golden statue, but the psychological western lacks a certain level of a substance in contrast to CODA. With this in mind, chase the steam on this great coming-of-age film, and bet CODA to win Best Picture at odds of -110.

To place your free bet on the Oscars with BetOnline today, click the link below now.