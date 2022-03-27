How to Bet on the Oscars in GA | Georgia Betting Offers

The 94th annual Academy Awards takes place this Sunday, March 27th from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Will Smith is favored to win for Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams, in King William. A biographical film about the father of star tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Meanwhile, late money has come in on the comedic family drama CODA for Best Picture, creating a dead heat with The Power of the Dog, which was a strong betting favorite to win Best Picture since the nominations were announced last month.

While online gambling in Georgia is still not fully regulated, betting on the Oscars in Georgia is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Georgia while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the Academy Awards, continue reading as we explore the top betting sites in GA.

The Best Oscars Betting Sites for the 2022 Academy Awards

BetOnline – $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Academy Awards XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Oscars MyBookie – $1,000 Oscar Bonus to Bet on the Academy Awards BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the Oscars Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus

How to Bet on the Oscars in Georgia

Despite being widely popular, online gambling in Georgia is still not state-regulated. Even so, it is still possible to bet on the Oscars in Georgia, with a few extra hurdles to overcome. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Oscars in Georgia, check out the instructions below.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards Place your free bets on the Oscars tonight

Georgia Oscar Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in Georgia

🏆 2022 Academy Awards

📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022

🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET

🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA

Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000

Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.

Actor – Movie Best Actor Odds BetOnline Free Play Will Smith – King Richard -900 Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog +450 Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom! +1200 Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth +4000 Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos +4000

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900

Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.

Movie Odds BetOnline Free Play The Power of the Dog -115 CODA -110 Belfast +1000 West Side Story +5000 King Richard +5000 Dune +5000 Drive My Car +5000 Don’t Look Up +10,000 Licorice Pizza +12,500 Nightmare Alley +15,000

The Best Georgia Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards

The very best Georgia online gambling apps have odds on each and every category for the 2022 Academy Awards. To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Georgia while cashing in on great betting offers from top Georgia gambling apps exclusively for the Academy Awards, continue reading as we explore the top sites available for betting on the Oscars in Georgia.

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Oscar Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Academy Awards





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Oscar Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the Oscars in Georgia with BetOnline and get in on some of the best offers available for the 2022 Academy Awards. BetOnline is easily the best online gambling app in Georgia for betting on the Oscars using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. If you’re brand new to BetOnline, Georgia residents are currently being offered a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000 to bet on the Oscars in Georgia.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet Georgia Oscar Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the Academy Awards in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Oscar Betting in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is serving up a number of great offers for Georgia residents looking to bet on the Oscars. Register with XBet now and receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free ten-dollar casino gaming chip, just for registering. Terms and conditions apply, check out the details below for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Oscar Betting Bonus of $500

GA Oscar Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie Georgia Oscar Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Oscars Tonight in GA





🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Oscar Odds in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most generous online gambling app in Georgia when it comes to betting on the Oscars. Over almost twenty years of operation, MyBookie has made a name for itself by offering up great betting promotions for customers both new and old, all while providing bettors with some of the best betting odds and alternative betting markets for special events like the Academy Awards. Sign up with MyBookie today and Georgia residents will receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Oscar Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Oscar Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with one of the most lucrative Georgia Oscar betting offers by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards

The best bet on the 2022 Academy Awards is in the category of Best Picture. The Power of the Dog has been leading the pack on the boards since the nominations were announced last month. However, the comedic drama CODA has made a late surge on the betting board and is now neck and neck with the psychological western The Power of the Dog. While both movies are great pieces of film, CODA brings an extra element of substance that the Power of the Dog lacks at times. With this in mind, CODA at odds of -110 is a great bet for Best Picture.