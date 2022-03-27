How to Bet on the Oscars in TX | Texas Betting Offers

Bet on the Oscars in Texas this weekend as the 94th Academy Awards takes place from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 27th. Will Smith is lined as the stand-out betting favorite to win his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biographical King Richard. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is a -155 betting favorite to win for Best Actress for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Texas gambling apps are offering a number of great promotions exclusively for the Oscars, and Texas residents can get in on all the Academy Award betting action this Sunday.

To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Texas, continue reading as we explore the top Texas betting apps available for betting on the 2022 Academy Awards.

Texas Oscars Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in Texas

🏆 2022 Academy Awards

📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022

🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET

🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA

Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000

Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.

Actor – Movie Best Actor Odds BetOnline Free Play Will Smith – King Richard -900 Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog +450 Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom! +1200 Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth +4000 Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos +4000

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900

Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline. Movie Oscars Odds BetOnline Free Play The Power of the Dog -115 CODA -110 Belfast +1000 West Side Story +5000 King Richard +5000 Dune +5000 Drive My Car +5000 Don’t Look Up +10,000 Licorice Pizza +12,500 Nightmare Alley +15,000 The Best Texas Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Texas while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the 2022 Academy Awards. Continue reading as review the top Texas betting sites available for betting on the Oscars.

Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards

While there are a number of great betting opportunities on this year’s Oscars odds board. The one that sticks out the most is in the main event of the evening, the category of Best Picture. The field is made up of ten films, however, the odds have widdled down the race down to the -115 betting favorite The Power of the Dog, a western psychological film directed by Jane Campion, and CODA at -110, a coming-of-age dramatic comedy directed by Sian Heder.

While The Power of the Dog is a great piece of film, it does not offer up as much substance as CODA, a film that re-imagines the musical movie genre to a place it has never been before. With this in mind, CODA at odds of -110 is an easy bet to make in the category of Best Picture.

