How to Bet on the Oscars in TX | Texas Betting Offers

Bet on the Oscars in Texas this weekend as the 94th Academy Awards takes place from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 27th. Will Smith is lined as the stand-out betting favorite to win his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biographical King Richard. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is a -155 betting favorite to win for Best Actress for her role as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Texas gambling apps are offering a number of great promotions exclusively for the Oscars, and Texas residents can get in on all the Academy Award betting action this Sunday.
To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Texas, continue reading as we explore the top Texas betting apps available for betting on the 2022 Academy Awards.
The Best Oscars Betting Sites for the 2022 Academy Awards
How to Bet on the Oscars in Texas
Texas online gambling is still not legal and regulated, and while there may be a few extra hurdles to overcome, betting on the Oscars is still possible for Texas residents in 2022. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Oscars in Texas, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a TX betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Texas Oscar betting bonus for the Academy Awards
- Place your free bets on the Oscars tonight
Texas Oscars Betting — How to Watch the Academy Awards in Texas
- 🏆 2022 Academy Awards
- 📅 Date: Sunday, March 27th, 2022
- 🕙 What time: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, CA
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC
- 🎲 Best Picture Odds: The Power of the Dog -115 | CODA -110 | Belfast +1000
Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actor – Movie
|Best Actor Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Will Smith – King Richard
|-900
|Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog
|+450
|Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
|+1200
|Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
|+4000
|Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
|+4000
Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actress – Movie
|Best Actress Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
|-155
|Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
|+300
|Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
|+550
|Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
|+600
|Kristen Stewart – Spencer
|+900
Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.
|Movie
|Oscars Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|The Power of the Dog
|-115
|CODA
|-110
|Belfast
|+1000
|West Side Story
|+5000
|King Richard
|+5000
|Dune
|+5000
|Drive My Car
|+5000
|Don’t Look Up
|+10,000
|Licorice Pizza
|+12,500
|Nightmare Alley
|+15,000
The Best Texas Betting Apps for the Oscars | 2022 Academy Awards
To learn more about how to bet on the Oscars in Texas while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively for the 2022 Academy Awards.
Free Oscar Picks | Oscar Best Bets For 2022 Academy Awards
While there are a number of great betting opportunities on this year’s Oscars odds board. The one that sticks out the most is in the main event of the evening, the category of Best Picture. The field is made up of ten films, however, the odds have widdled down the race down to the -115 betting favorite The Power of the Dog, a western psychological film directed by Jane Campion, and CODA at -110, a coming-of-age dramatic comedy directed by Sian Heder.
While The Power of the Dog is a great piece of film, it does not offer up as much substance as CODA, a film that re-imagines the musical movie genre to a place it has never been before. With this in mind, CODA at odds of -110 is an easy bet to make in the category of Best Picture.
