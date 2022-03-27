Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Los Angeles Dodgers | Win Total

Teams Win Totals NL West
LA Dodgers 97.5
San Diego Padres 88.5
San Francisco Giants 85.5
Colorado Rockies 68.5
Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be coming into the MLB season needing the most wins in the NL West to profit for bettors. Considering that the Dodgers have arguably the best roster that baseball has ever seen, it certainly makes sense why BetOnline has them needing nearly 100 wins on the year.

Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total | Best Dodgers Win Total Bets

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need to win over 97.5 games in order for bettors to profit in the 2022 season.

The Dodgers will need to play outstanding baseball if they are to win 98 games. Despite possessing one of the strongest rosters in the game’s history, this club still needs to produce a lot of wins.

The Dodgers’ lineup, which includes Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner, appears to be capable of completing the task.

When you consider the Dodgers’ rotation and bullpen, which includes Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, Dustin May, and an above-average bullpen, it appears even more plausible that they will be able to reach the 100-win milestone.

The Dodgers finished second in the NL West last season, yet they still managed to win 106 games. When you consider that they were able to accomplish this despite a few key players suffering injuries, the 2022 Dodgers should be even better than they were last season.

There are a few things about the Dodgers winning nearly 100 games that concerns me. They’ll have to beat the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at least 12 to 15 times each in order to accomplish this. Los Angeles definitely has the talent to do the job, but the Padres and Giants are two of baseball’s best teams.

When everything is taken into consideration, I believe they will be able to win 98 games. This squad should not only be able to finish the regular season strong, but they also have a decent chance of winning the World Series this year.

For the previous several seasons, the Dodgers have been one of baseball’s finest teams, therefore I’m betting on them to win 97.5 games.