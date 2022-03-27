Miami Marlins Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Miami Marlins are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Miami Marlins | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL East BetOnline Free Play NY Mets 89.5 Atlanta Braves 89.5 Philadelphia Phillies 82.5 Miami Marlins 76.5 Washington Nationals 71.5

2022 NL East Win Total Favorites – New York Mets and Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are both going to be coming into the MLB season tied with an 89.5 season win total according to BetOnline. When factoring in the type of roster that the New York Mets have, it definitely makes sense. When also factoring in the type of season the Atlanta Braves had a year ago, and coming off a World Series title, they also make sense.

Miami Marlins Win Total | Best Marlins Win Total Bets

The Miami Marlins will only need to win 77 games in order for bettors to profit in the 2022 MLB season. The Marlins only won 67 games last season, but with the roster that this team has, they might likely be a sleeper team that wins more than 77 games this year.

Miami was able to sign Jorge Soler, Jacob Stallings, and a few other above-average players throughout the summer to add to a struggling offense.

Jazz Chisholm, Joey Wendle, Avisial Garcia, Trevor Rogers, Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Edward Cabrera, and Jesus Luzardo will all be the key pieces on the Marlins’ roster. When looking at a team that includes some of those guys, it appears that the Marlins will be able to win 77 games at the very least.

However, we must consider the possibility that the NL West will be the strongest division in baseball this season. With the additions that the New York Mets were able to make this season, the additions that the Philadelphia Phillies were able to make, and the fact that the Atlanta Braves are coming off a World Series, it’s difficult to say that the Marlins can hit the 77-win threshold.

Because of the strength of the National League East, I’m going to have to predict that the Miami Marlins will not win 77 games. I believe they are on the verge of reaching that win mark, but they will fall short by a few games. The Marlins will be one of the most exciting teams in baseball due to their pitching, but I believe the NL East will be too much for them this season.